Metuchen mayor urges residents to still remain vigilant as new COVID-19 cases see steady decline

METUCHEN – With a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases for a third week in a row – 50% last week alone – days ahead are hopeful.

However, Mayor Jonathan Busch said in a social media post on Feb. 26 it is important to “remain vigilant” and not “let our guards down.”

“The pandemic has taken a devastating toll on the borough over the last few months,” he said. “Over the last 12 weeks alone, we have seen 514 of our residents test positive for a total of 817 since the pandemic began. In this same period, six of our neighbors have died for a total of nine deaths.”

Busch urged residents to continue “using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic, even if you have already been vaccinated.”

For more local information visit www.metuchennj.org.

For Middlesex County information visit discovermiddlesex.com/covid19/ or www.middlesexcountynj.gov/covid19.