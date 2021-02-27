Somerset County Library System of New Jersey celebrates legacy, accomplishments of women during March

×

In March, celebrate the legacy and history of all women with the Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ).

“Last year, women around the country were planning to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of female suffrage,” Christine Madrid, Somerset County Library commission vice chair, said in a prepared statement. “Because of the pandemic, those festivities and important conversations, to a certain extent, were put on hold.

“Luckily, every March we are given the renewed opportunity to celebrate women’s history – the great achievements of women in Somerset County, of women across the United States, and of women throughout the world. I am excited to participate in and support the many rich, educational programs that the Library System will be presenting throughout this month,” she said in the statement.

This Women’s History Month, SCLSNJ will host a variety of virtual programs that will explore the accomplishments and contributions of females throughout history, including two virtual author visits that will explore the life and times of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18, 2020.

Debbie Levy, the author of the graphic novel for youth ages 8 and up, “Becoming RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Journey to Justice,” and the best-selling picture book for youth ages 5 and up, “I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark,” will share her experiences writing about the Supreme Court justice with library patrons of all ages on March 10 at 1 p.m.

“Before I started researching and writing about Ruth Bader Ginsburg, I knew that she had been the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States; the first Jewish woman on the Supreme Court; a federal appeals court judge; and one of leading lawyers in the field of equal rights for women and girls,” Levy said in the statement. “What I didn’t know, until I started researching more deeply, is that she had been disagreeing with unfairness from the time she was a little girl.

“She turned her disagreements into action, and went on to change minds and change the world. I realized that the story of her life offered inspiring lessons. How could I not write not one, but two, books about her?” she said in the statement.

Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4644913.

In addition, author Antonia Felix will delve into her book “The Unstoppable Ruth Bader Ginsburg: American Icon” on March 24 at 7 p.m. During the program, Felix will connect with adult library patrons as she honors the barrier-breaking achievements of Ginsburg.

“While writing about several prominent women has been inspiring and illuminating, writing about Ruth Bader Ginsburg was particularly special for me,” Felix said in the statement. “I was not aware of the tremendous impact she has had on our society through her brilliant and successful approach to eliminating gender discrimination from the law. All of us, both men and women, owe her a huge debt of gratitude for making our society more fair and equitable.”

“Perhaps no more lasting symbol represents Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg than the iconic lace collars she wore to dress up her long black judicial robes,” Linda Tripp, collection development librarian, said in the statement. “The image of mourners wearing their own lace collars in tribute to her at one of the many impromptu memorials after her death last September represents the particular impact she had on young girls and women around the world. She was a seminal figure in the legal world and an enduring role model for all.”

Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4642381.

SCLSNJ offers a collection of children’s books, adult books and films based on Ginsburg’s life.

SCLSNJ will also host programs that focus on other iconic and influential figures in women’s history, including Amelia Earhart, Louisa May Alcott and Catherine the Great.

“It is with great pride that in observance and celebration of Women’s History Month, the Library System is able to connect our customers with a diverse offering of virtual programs,” Cindy Mangel, manager of branch services, adult learning and community engagement, public services, said in the statement. “These programs are presented by talented storytellers, accomplished writers, museum educators, academic researchers, and spirited actors. The programs offer the opportunity to discover some of the most distinguished women throughout history and contemporary times.”

The following virtual programs are available:

Quilting Over the Centuries – Women’s Life and History in America (adults): March 1, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4570632.

Amelia Earhart – The Power of One (adults): March 2, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4516004.

New Jersey Women in World War II, presented by Dr. Patricia Chappine (adults): March 3, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4551443.

The Lowell Mill Girls – Organized Labor and the First Strikes in America (adults): March 4, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4513364.

Girl Power – Block-Based Coding (grades 4-8): March 8, 5-6 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4718126.

Lydia Darragh Quaker Spy of the Revolution, presented by Dr. Jack Briggs (adults): March 9, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4515548.

Women at Work Paterson Silk Strike of 1913, presented by the American Labor Museum (adults): March 11, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4624414.

We Can Do It – American Women In History (all ages): March 18, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4651434.

Meet Catherine the Great – A Woman of Her Time, Russian Czarina of the 18th Century (adults): March 18, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4549056.

“The Fact That I Was a Girl…” – Willa Cather’s Unconventional Life (adults): March 22, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4564595.

A Virtual Visit With Louisa May Alcott oerformed by American Historical Theatre (all ages): March 25, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4553334.

Scent, Style and Culture – Five Iconic Fragrances of the 20th Century (adults): March 30, 7-8 p.m. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4568379.

For more information about all library programs, visit SCLSNJ.org.