Somerset County Library System of New Jersey schedules March events

The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ) will offer the following virtual events during March:

A Music, Bubble and Comedy Show will be presented from 4:30-5:15 p.m. March 9. Discover a show that engages children of all ages and developmental abilities with songs, comedy, bubbles, and music technology. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4652088.

Meet author Debbie Levy of “Writing RBG” from 1-2 p.m. March 10. Connect with the New York Times best-selling author. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4644913.

We Can Do It: American Women In History will be presented from 4:30-5:30 p.m. March 18. Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the signing of the 19th Amendment with a virtual reenactment featuring some of the most influential women in American history. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4651434.

A virtual visit with Louisa May Alcott will be performed by the American Historical Theatre from 7-8 p.m. March 25. Explore the life of the iconic author as portrayed by Pat Jordan. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4553334.

Caves: The Real Land Down Under for children in grades K-5 will be held from 7-8 p.m. March 2. Explore a virtual cave. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4708452.

Girl Power: Block-Based Coding for students in grades 4-8 will be held from 5-6 p.m. March 8. Female coders will teach you to create your own video game. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4718126.

High School 101: Q&A for grades 7-8 will be held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. March 10. Learn about the basics of high school and what to expect when you get there. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4693631.

STEAM: Exploring and Constructing Tessellations for children in grades 1-4 will be presented from 4-4:45 p.m. March 15. Explore the concept of tessellations. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4697825.

National Panda Day will be presented from 3:30-4 p.m. March for grades K-3. Explore activities about the popular animal. Register now: sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4670327.

Ukrainian Egg Design will be offered for children in grades 3 and up from 4-4:30 p.m. March 19. Learn about the Ukrainian custom of pysanky and create a design. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4707136.

Learning Lab: Crazy Chemistry will be offered for children in grades K-5 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. March 19. Explore chemistry using STEAM including lemon volcanoes, DIY lava lamps, and more. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4686787.

Hour of Code: Undersea Arcade for grades 2-5 is set for 4-5 p.m. March 22. Make your own arcade game with villainous sharks and heroic fish. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4686785.

Calligraphy: Fun With Upper Case Letters for children in grades K-4 will be held from 3-3:30 p.m. March 24. Explore different lettering styles. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4694146.

Let’s Cook: Your Choice Green Smoothie will be held for children in grades 3-5 from 4:30-5 p.m. March 26. Explore the health benefits of green smoothies. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4708759.

STEP Up Social Hour: Navigating College and Career Resources will be offered for grades 9-12 from 4-5 p.m. March 29. Discover a social hour for persons with disabilities. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4704139.

Mystery at the Library: The Case of the Missing Author will be offered for grades 4-8 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. March 31. Work together to solve clues. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4697915.

Quilting Over the Centuries: Women’s Life and History in America will be offered for adults from 7-8 p.m. March 1. Discover how the history of quilting in the United States provides key insights into the history of women from colonial times to today. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4570632.

Amelia Earhart: The Power of One will be presented for adults from 7-8 p.m. March 2. Learn about the most famous female aviator. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4516004.

New Jersey Women in World War II will be presented by Dr. Patricia Chappine from 7-8 p.m. March 3. Explore the pivotal roles that New Jersey women played in World War II. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4551443.

The Lowell Mill Girls: Organized Labor and the First Strikes in America will be presented from 7-8 p.m. March 4. Learn about the Luddites, the machine breakers who rejected the regimentation of the factory system and the working conditions of the early industrial era. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4513364.

A disability awareness panel discussion will be held from 7-8 p.m. March 8. Explore the local resources and support services available to persons with disabilities. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4723786.

Lydia Darragh Quaker Spy of the Revolution will be presented by Dr. Jack Briggs from 7-8 p.m. March 9. Explore the life of the spy that lived in Philadelphia during the American Revolution. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4515548.

Show And Share, an event For Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, will be held from 2-3 p.m. March 11. Share highlights and favorite pieces from your cherished collections while connecting with others. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4711308.

Women at Work: Paterson Silk Strike of 1913, presented by the American Labor Museum, will be held from 7-8 p.m. March 11. Discover the issues of the strike and the role of women at work and during this labor dispute. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4624414.

Meet author Kathy Peiss from 7-8 p.m. March 16. Connect with the author of “Information Hunters: When Librarians, Soldiers, and Spies Banded Together in World War II Europe.” Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4531058.

Meet author Stephen Puleo from 7-8 p.m. March 17. Virtually meet the author of “Voyage of Mercy: The USS Jamestown, the Irish Famine, and the Remarkable Story of America’s First Humanitarian Mission.” Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4626775.

Meet Catherine the Great: A Woman of Her Time – Russian Czarina of the 18th Century from 7-8 p.m. March 18. Virtual reenactment by Alisa Dupuy, from The Ladies of History, Historical Productions. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4549056.

A virtual book discussion salon traditionally hosted at the Hillsborough branch, “Nothing More Dangerous” by Allen Eskens, will be held from 7-8 p.m. March 22. This book discussion will be moderated by Hillsborough branch librarian Sue Cunfer (“Suspense with Susie”). Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4674503.

Mental Wellness, It Is Easy If You Do It Smart, hosted in partnership with Somerset County Youth Services Commission, for caregivers and educators, from 5-6:30 p.m. March 24. Discover early mental health warning signs and explore healthy habits that can boost your mood and help handle emotions better. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4718473.

Meet author:Antonia Felix “The Unstoppable Ruth Bader Ginsburg – American Icon” from 7-8 p.m. March 24. Virtually connect with the author. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4642381.

Scent, Style and Culture: Five Iconic Fragrances of the 20th Century will be held from 7-8 p.m. March 30. Discuss iconic women’s fragrances and the stories and inspirations behind these classics. Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4568379.

For more information, visit sclsnj.libnet.info/events.