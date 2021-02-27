Tri-Town News On Campus, March 3

Michael Edelman of Howell has been named to the dean’s list for Fall 2020 at the University of Hartford, West Hartford, Conn.

The following students at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, Madison, have been named to the honors lists for the Spring 2020 semester: Michael Kyriacou of Jackson, Teresa Locascio of Howell, Nicole Leonhardt of Jackson, Brianna Acacia of Jackson, Kyra Iadanza of Jackson, Alexis Orphanoudakis of Jackson, Dominique Pirozzi of Howell, Emily Capriotti of Howell, Drew Bukowiec of Howell, Christian Milano of Howell, Anthony Cavallero of Howell, Jennifer Portera of Jackson, Matthew Masone of Howell, Timothy Raff of Jackson, Austin Mitrione of Jackson, Kristina Pelano of Howell, Jared Pace of Howell, Madisyn Donovan of Jackson, Vincent Musico of Howell and Dylan Johnson of Howell.

The following students at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus, Teaneck, have been named to the honors lists for the Spring 2020 semester: Omar Ramos of Howell, Nicholas Bock of Jackson, Linda Bellafiore of Howell, Richard Garretson of Howell, Aimee Sherman of Jackson, Daniella Giuffi of Jackson, Alexa Ruh of Howell, Jessica McMahon of Howell, Michael Maccia of Howell, David Gilliland of Howell, Joseph Vescio of Howell, Marchelle Hoogvliet of Howell, Enitoluwafe Nubi of Jackson, Berkay Tufekcioglu of Jackson, Brandon Stacey of Jackson and Troy Lowery of Howell.

Victoria Gross of Jackson has been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2020 semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, Madison.

The following students at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus, Teaneck, have been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2020 semester: Zahar Alao of Jackson and Jared Porpora of Howell.

Mitul Patel of Jackson has been awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in information technology from Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa.