Examiner Datebook, March 3

• Ocean County College’s Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts will present a discussion by Temple Grandin on March 13 at 7 p.m. This virtual event is $13.50 plus $1.50 ticket fee, and pre-registration is required at https://www.grunincenter.org/event/virtual-temple-grandin/. Grandin will discuss her experience with autism spectrum disorders and her professional career. She will speak about how to nurture and turn talents and special interests into paid work, through jobs that are particularly well-suited to individuals on the autism spectrum.

• The Allentown Village Initiative (TAVI) invites area residents to join a special effort to patronize local businesses. Register at www.allentownvinj.org to receive a weekly email highlighting Allentown’s shops and restaurants. The email will showcase unique products, services and specials offered by entrepreneurs throughout Allentown and Upper Freehold Township. There is no charge to participate. To register and for more information, visit www.allentownvinj.org

• Samaritan Center, a joint ministry of St. Thomas More and Old Tennent Presbyterian churches, operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center. Volunteers are always welcome.

• Join N.J. Health Care Networking Group for the March 10 Zoom meeting from 9:30-10:30 a.m. N.J. Health Care Networking Group is a free organization for anyone in the health care industry, including those who provide ancillary products and services. FieldWorker is in the V.I.P. member spotlight and is hosting the March meeting. To register, email Lisa@PreferredCares.com. Those who register will receive the Zoom code to join the March 10 meeting. Meetings take place once a month.

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Freehold Township, will present Marc Chagall: a talk and film led by Professor Maurice Mahler on March 14 at 2 p.m. The film, “The Art of Marc Chagall: War and Peace Through Yiddish Eyes,” will be shown. The program will be held on Zoom. Admission is $8 for museum members and $10 for non-members. To make a reservation, call 732-252-6990. Individuals who register will receive an email with the link after their registration is processed.

• New Jersey Blood Services, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. Blood drive volunteers assist donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service and be able to perform tasks as needed. Must have transportation. All training is provided. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, visit https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers to provide support to hospice patients and their families throughout Monmouth County. Volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities and/or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can also be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Details: Deborah Adams, 732-405-3035, or email deborah@dovehs.com

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

• The Monmouth County Library is offering a weekly virtual bereavement meeting for all

those who have lost a loved one and are navigating the maze of emotions and trying to make decisions in a new way. The virtual meetings provide an opportunity for people to share experiences, feelings and ideas. Sessions are conducted on Webex and registration is possible on Eventkeeper in order to receive information on how to access the meetings, held Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. Details: Email mcl@monmouthcountylib.org

• Residents struggling with substance use issues may call 1-844-ReachNJ to speak with counselors ready to offer assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. ReachNJ is a free, confidential hotline that provides individuals with concerns about their own or a family member’s substance use immediate help and treatment referrals. The help line is always answered by a live specialist.

• CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township, offers a Movement Disorder Program that provides specialized treatment to patients with Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, tics, tremors, ataxia, dystonia and other similar syndromes. The program is held in the Star and Barry Tobias Ambulatory Campus. To request a consultation to help manage Parkinson’s disease or other movement disorders, call 732-637-6316 or email Parkinsons@centrastate.com

