An author talk and cooking demonstration with Yaffa S. Santos will be held at 7 p.m. March 9 courtesy of the North Brunswick Public Library.

She will read excerpts from “A Taste of Sage” and share what inspired her to write her first book.

She will also demonstrate how to make mini guava cheesecakes.

Register at https://form.jotform.com/210424486950153 to receive the URL link and the copy of the recipe.

Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org