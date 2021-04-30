Auto racing and ‘Sports Night’ set for Wall Stadium on May 1

WALL TOWNSHIP – Wall Stadium Speedway auto racing fans will not only have the opportunity to witness five feature races on May 1, they will also enjoy a discount on grandstand admission when the wear sports apparel items such as jackets, hats, sweatshirts and T-shirts when they arrive at the ticket booth on “Sports Night.”

NASCAR and youth sports apparel is encouraged. Grandstand seating will open at 4:30 p.m. with qualifying starting at 5:30 p.m. before five main events begin at 7 p.m., according to a press release.

Top Modified racers Derek Hopkinson of Toms River, Steven Reed of Jackson, Ricky Collins of Willow Grove, Pa., Jack Ely of Wall Township and Dom Fattaruso and Eddie McCarthy, both of Brick Township, will all be chasing opening night winner and defending champion Andrew Krause of Holmdel.

Other opening night winners Jake Nelke of Manahawkin (Sportsman), Bryan O’Shea of Neptune City (Factory Stock) and Massachusetts’ Luke LeBrun (Legend Car) are all expected to participate in the evening’s racing events.

The Modifieds are set for a 40-lap main event and the Sportsman cars will battle in a 25-lapper. The Factory Stocks, the Legend Cars and the Fast 4 Stocks are all also scheduled for 25-lap feature races on the one-third mile high-banked paved oval, according to the press release.

The speedway offers two refreshment stands and offer all the favorites, including the “Jake Nelke Special,” the favorite food of the opening night Sportsman winner.

The speedway office will open at noon for pit licenses, season tickets and reserved grandstand seating. Wall Stadium is on Route 34 in Wall Township. The hotline number is 732-681-6400 and the website is wallspeedwayracing.com