Celebrate the Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo in Middletown

Middletown Sports Complex will hold a Cinco de Derby from noon to 3 p.m. May 2 at the complex, 214 Harmony Road, Middletown. Rain date is May 8.

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo.

There will be a Derby hat contest, a deejay, pony rides, crafts, games, giveaways and shopping from local vendors.

Entry is $5 per person. A family of four is discounted to $18.

For information about becoming a vendor, email aroussos@titansnj.com or call 732-856-9700, ext. 0.

For general information, call 732-856-9700.