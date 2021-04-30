Learn about how to reduce impact of climate change

The North Brunswick Public Library will host a virtual seminar, “Climate Change in New Jersey: Practical Steps Individuals Can Take to Reduce Its Impact,” at 7 p.m. May 11.

John Miraglia, of the Raritan Valley Group of the Sierra Club, will present an online talk discussing the impact of climate change and other environmental factors altering the quality of life in New Jersey.

Topics will include how current environmental conditions are affecting wildlife, energy availability, flooding and human health; and how every individual can take practical steps to address these issues.

To join, tune in on Zoom at

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85883597654?pwd=TGZ4SWphdWRNUFZQeFpOb2o0VUlydz09

Meeting ID is 858 8359 7654. Passcode is 945894.

Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

For a complete listing of virtual events, visit https://northbrunswicklibrary.org or find the library on Facebook.