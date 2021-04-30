Metuchen Cruise Nights return for extended season beginning May 5

By GLORIA STRAVELLI

METUCHEN – Are you nostalgic for the days when tail fins, gleaming chrome trim and muscle cars and hot rods ruled the road? Then Cruise Night in Downtown Metuchen is the event for you.

Fans of classic and vintage cars will once again head to the downtown beginning May 5, when the 2021 season of Cruise Night kicks off.

Sponsored by the Metuchen Area Chamber of Commerce, the Cruise Night season has been extended for 2021 and will take place each month through October.

Vintage and classic autos will line New and Center streets in downtown Metuchen from 6-8:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month: May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1 and Oct. 6. In case of rain, fast-forward to the following Wednesday.

In addition to the cars on display, a deejay will keep the crowd entertained.

Attendees will be required to observe social distancing and to wear masks, as they did last year, to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

There is no registration fee for participating in Cruise Night. Cars can be registered at the event and gift certificates will be awarded to the entries selected as the Chamber’s Choice, and People’s Choice awards.

For more information, visit the chamber website at metuchenchamber@optimum.net