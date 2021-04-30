Middlesex County Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Megasite surpasses 250,000 vaccinations 

The Middlesex County Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Megasite in Edison reports it has surpassed a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19: administering its 250,000th vaccination.

Run by RWJBarnabas Health, the Army National Guard, FEMA and Middlesex County, more than 150 staff members provide on-site services including security, registration, vaccination and medical observation, according to information provided by RWJBarnabas Health.

The vaccination site at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All individuals ages 16 and older who live, work or study in New Jersey are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and may schedule an appointment or may arrive as a walk-in from 8 a.m. to noon.

Nearly 3 million people had been fully vaccinated in New Jersey as of April 29 and nearly 4.2 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the statement.

RWJBarnabas Health is working to help the state achieve its goal of having 70% of the state’s eligible population — about 4.7 million people — vaccinated by the end of June, according to the statement.

“Hitting a quarter of a million vaccines administered is a major milestone in turning the corner in the battle against COVID-19 and our mission to make our communities safer and healthier,” Bonnie Geissler, MHA, RN, vice president of Special Projects for RWJBarnabas Health, said in the statement. “We are proud to have helped so many residents protect themselves, their families and others from the virus and remain committed to helping New Jersey reach their 70% vaccination goal.”

To schedule an appointment at the Edison megasite, visit www.rwjbh.org/covid19vaccine or walk in.

For more information and resources from the State of New Jersey, visit covid19.nj.gov. For general COVID-19 questions, call 2-1-1. For medical COVID-19 questions, call 1-800-962-1253.