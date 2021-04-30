News Transcript Business Briefs, May 5

Thomas J. Kemly, president and CEO of Columbia Bank, announced that Kojo-Darko Nanakoufie has been appointed to Chief Information Security Officer in the Risk Management department.

In his new role, Nanakoufie will serve as the compliance officer and subject matter expert for the bank’s information security and cybersecurity programs. Additionally, Nanakoufie will manage the bank’s Incident Response Team and be responsible for increasing cybersecurity awareness throughout the bank.

Before joining the bank in 2018, Nanakoufie had more than 12 years of experience in information security, working most recently for S&P Global as a Global Information Security Manager and Senior Information Security Engineer for the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System.

Nanakoufie is certified in information security, cybersecurity, data privacy, IT service

management and ethical hacking.