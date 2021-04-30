North Brunswick Library announces May adult programs

The North Brunswick Library announced its adult programming for May.
- A coloring workshop will be held at 7 p.m. May 3. Participants will make a color wheel and learn how to create tints/shades and complementary colors. Register in advance at https://forms.gle/dEqwpTuaCdG4Z6xBA
- A seminar on wills, estate planning and probate will be held at 6 p.m. May 4. Kenneth Vercammen will discuss how to correctly navigate the current changes to the New Jersey Probate Law, and make estate planning easy while protecting your family. Register at https://form.jotform.com/210596105001138
- The Virtual Fiber Arts Club meets from 10-11 a.m. May 7 and 21. Work on a current project (embroidery, cross stitch, knitting, crocheting, weaving, etc.) and enjoy the company of others. Register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/203075873192155
- Outdoor Tai Chi is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 8 and 22. Participants age 16 and up can join teacher Vikram Sarath for safe and free Tai Chi sessions on the library’s lawn, 880 Hermann Road. Beginners are welcome. Social distancing will be observed. Appropriate face coverings are required until class begins. Sessions are weather permitting. No registration is required.
- A virtual mindfulness meditation is set for 7:30 p.m. May 10. Mindfulness is the practice of bringing one’s attention to the internal and external experiences occurring in the present moment, which can be developed through the practice of meditation. Taught by Dr. Siobhán Gibbons, a licensed psychologist in the state of New Jersey. Register in advance for this Zoom program at https://form.jotform.com/210256432646149
- Climate Change in New Jersey: Practical Steps Individuals Can Take to Reduce Its Impact will be held at 7 p.m. May 11. Join John Miraglia, of the Raritan Valley Group of the Sierra Club, for an online talk discussing the impact of climate change and other environmental factors altering the quality of life in New Jersey. Topics will include how current environmental conditions are affecting wildlife, energy availability, flooding and human health; and how every individual can take practical steps to address these issues. To join, tune in on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85883597654?pwd=TGZ4SWphdWRNUFZQeFpOb2o0VUlydz09 Use meeting ID 858 8359 7654 with passcode 945894.
- A health and nutrition dialogue for cancer prevention with a cooking demonstration is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 12. Join Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey nutrition experts Evelyn Fuertes and Michelle Jansen to learn how to reduce cancer risk through healthy eating and physical activity. Plus, enjoy a virtual cooking demo by America’s Grow-a-Row Executive Chef Shauna Alvarez. Register at https://rutgers.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsdOmvqDsrHNCfecBaegTUcorYSPIW_qHr
- Changes in the legal landscape of New Jersey will be discussed at 6 p.m. May 18. Learn about changes to DWI penalties, marijuana laws and New Jersey’s expungement law for the removal of criminal arrests and convictions. Join speaker Kenneth Vercammen. Register at https://form.jotform.com/210595894957172
- Virtual Zumba with Colleen will be held at 10 a.m. May 19. To register, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org
- Make a mosaic tray with Pat Dahl on May 24 at 7 p.m. Decorate a tray with tiles. Pick up a supply kit via contactless pickup at the North Brunswick Library after registration. Register in advance at https://forms.gle/nsCrLDFsnx1D86Nq7
- Join a live virtual demonstration on container gardening at 6 p.m. May 25 with Rutgers Master Gardener Adero Solomon. To register, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org
- Learn about COVID-19 and Caregiving at 7 p.m. May 26. Join Nicolette Vasco, program coordinator from the Alzheimer’s Association, and learn how to understand the relationship between COVID-19 and dementia, get a list of tips for caregivers managing the pandemic, and recognize Alzheimer’s Association resources that can help. Register in advance at https://forms.gle/G8WFSuiJZdKgVTEu9