Youngster revived by Marlboro police officers, first-aiders

MARLBORO – On April 26 at 11:15 p.m., the Marlboro Police Department received a 911 call from a resident who reported his 1-year-old daughter was choking and not breathing.

Officers from the Marlboro Police Department and members of the Marlboro First Aid Squad arrived on scene within minutes, according to a press release from the police department.

The first responders evaluated the girl and determined she was unresponsive, gasping for air and turning blue. They immediately started to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the child.

After a few minutes, the girl began to cry and her normal color started to return. She was transported to a local hospital by the Marlboro First Aid Squad for further evaluation, according to the press release.

Officers from the Marlboro Police Department who responded included Patrolman Adam Levine, Patrolman Frank Bianco, Cpl. Joshua Stonesifer, Patrolman Anthony DiMarco and Sgt. Greg Aronne.

Police Chief Peter Pezzullo was quoted in the press release as saying he was very proud of the officers and the first aid squad members for their quick, life-saving actions during an extremely difficult and trying incident.

The chief said several of the officers have young daughters of their own, which added an element of emotion to an already stressful situation.