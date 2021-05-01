Eagle’s Landing Day Camp hiring for summer camp

Eagle’s Landing Day Camp in North Brunswick is hiring for the summer camp season.

Counselors and junior counselors work directly with the same group of campers every day, overseeing ages 3-15. Specialists help run activities in a certain area of camp, working with all different ages of campers. Specialist positions that are still open this summer are dance, coding/tech, and sports. American Red Cross lifeguards and water safety Instructors help keep the pools running, and teach swimming lessons.

Eagle’s Landing hires junior counselors who are currently in their sophomore year of high school through adulthood.

Staff positions are salaried for the eight weeks of camp, running from Monday, June 28, through Friday, Aug. 20, with Monday, July 5 off. Applicants must be available all 39 days of the camp season.

Eagle’s Landing is a day camp so staff have the evenings and weekends off.

More information about the specific positions that are available, as well as the staff application, can be found at www.eagleslandingdaycamp.com/staff.html