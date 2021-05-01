Learn about the changes to New Jersey’s legal landscape

Learn about the changes in the legal landscape of New Jersey, including DWI penalties, marijuana laws, and updates on the NJ Expungement Law for the removal of criminal arrests and convictions.

Join speaker Kenneth Vercammen, Esq., as he discusses the new DWI law permitting interlock on your car in lieu of license suspension, the NJ Attorney General directives adjourning or dismissing cases involving marijuana possession, the current status of legal marijuana, and updates on New Jersey’s expungement law, during a Zoom webinar presented by the North Brunswick Library at 6 p.m. May 18.

Register at https://form.jotform.com/210595894957172

The link to the meeting will be sent following registration.

For more information, email rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

For a complete listing of virtual events, visit https://northbrunswicklibrary.org/