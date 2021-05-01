News Transcript On Campus, May 5

Joseph Cipriano of Colts Neck, a student at the University of Massachusetts, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society.

The following students have been elected to Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest and most widely recognized academic honor society, through the Delta of New Jersey chapter at The College of New Jersey, Ewing Township: from Englishtown, Kiana Stockwell, political science; from Manalapan, Alexandra Fountaine, political science; and from Morganville, Michael Trerotola, political science.

George Zemlanicky of Morganville has been named to the Fall 2020 dean’s list at University of the Sciences, Philadelphia, Pa. George is a Doctor of Physical Therapy student.

University of Mount Union, Alliance, Ohio, students were acknowledged at the Senior Recognition and Honors Convocation on April 20. Kyle Moore of Marlboro was awarded Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference status in football at the 2021 Mount Union Honors Convocation. The event honors graduating seniors and underclass students who have excelled academically, displayed excellent leadership skills and shown dedication to the university and community through outstanding community service initiatives.

The following residents of Englishtown recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Briana Fernandes, at Kean University; Aysa Mandzhiev, at Kean University; and Danielle Leff, at Marymount University.

Peter Jeremich of Colts Neck has been named to the Sherman College of Chiropractic, Spartanburg, S.C., president’s list for the winter 2021 academic quarter. President’s list students have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 for the quarter.

Alexandra Coviello of Colts Neck was among the 44 University of Scranton, Pa., students inducted into Upsilon Phi Delta, the national honor society for graduate and undergraduate students in healthcare administration programs. Alexandra is a senior pursuing a health administration degree at the Jesuit university.