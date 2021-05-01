Saint Peter’s is only hospital in Middlesex County to receive Leapfrog ‘A’ grade

Saint Peter’s University Hospital received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Saint Peter’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D, or F grade to all participating general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care, according to the statement.

“Receiving Leapfrog’s highest safety grade is a great honor as it reinforces patient confidence in the ability to receive quality medical care without compromise, even in the midst of a pandemic,” Leslie D. Hirsch, FACHE, president and CEO of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, said in a prepared statement. “It’s everyone’s responsibility at Saint Peter’s to make safety a priority. The dedication and commitment of our employees and physicians never wavered during unforeseen challenges. Their combination of evidence-based clinical practices along with compassionate care is the hallmark of our Catholic mission and the reason so many patients place their confidence in Saint Peter’s.”

“An A safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said in the statement. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Saint Peter’s University Hospital shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public, according to the statement.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital was awarded an A grade today when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2021. To see Saint Peter’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.