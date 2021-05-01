Tri-Town News On Campus, May 5

Maya Iglesias of Howell, a student at the University of Massachusetts, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

The following Jackson residents recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Brooke Bahney, at Kean University; Jessica Cheesebrough, at Kean University; Rachel Flora, at Kean University; Patrick Kane Jr., at Kean University; and Beatriz Patino-Sherard, at Kean University.