Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce will honor community heroes

The Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce (MRCC) will host the Beacon of Heroes Awards celebration on July 22 in recognition of community heroes throughout Monmouth County who served on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep people safe, tend to their physical and emotional needs, and support local businesses.

The event will be held at the Bella Vista Country Club, Marlboro, according to a press release from the chamber.

Traditionally, the MRCC’s annual Beacon of Excellence Awards event honors outstanding local leaders from the business, government and nonprofit sectors for their service to the community, according to the press release.

This year, in light of the extraordinary challenges presented by COVID-19, the MRCC would like to recognize the organizations, staff members and volunteers who went above and beyond to lend support throughout the pandemic.

To show its gratitude, the annual Beacon of Excellence Awards have been renamed the Beacon of Heroes and the 2021 honorees are heroes in countless ways, according to the press release.

Award recipients will include:

• President’s Award – Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners;

• Beacon of Light – Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel;

• Beacon of Light – CentraState Healthcare System, Freehold Township;

• Beacon of Light – Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune;

• Beacon of Light – Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch;

• Beacon of Light – Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank;

• Beacon of Light – Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Community Health Center;

• Beacon of Light – Mental Health Association of Monmouth County;

• Beacon of Hope – Kevin T. McNamara and all those affected during the pandemic.

All community members are invited to join the Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce on July 22 to celebrate these tireless heroes and the lives they impacted. The chamber is offering in-person and virtual options to attend the event, according to the press release.

The in-person cocktail reception and awards will be held at the Bella Vista Country Club’s outdoor pavilion beginning at 5 p.m. The virtual awards presentation will begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets to attend the in-person event are $75 for MRCC members and $85 for future members and guests. Tickets for the virtual event are $40 for MRCC members and $50 for future members and guests.

Sponsorship and ad opportunities are available. For information, tickets and sponsorships, visit http://bit.ly/MRCC2021Beacon