Common calendar, Packet papers, July 2

Ongoing

Burlington County is continuing to make COVID-19 shots available to residents.

The Health Department will open four new fixed vaccine clinics. The clinics will run on the following schedule:

Mondays, from 2-6 p.m. at the Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center, 53 Academy Dr., Westampton (drive-thru clinic);

Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palmyra Community Center, 30 West Broad, Palmyra;

Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. at the Weimann Building, 400 Delanco Road, Edgewater Park; and

Thursdays from 3-7 p.m. at the Bordentown Township Senior Center, 3 Municipal Dr., Bordentown.

Appointments for the clinics can be made by online using the online registry at covid19.gov/pages/finder or by calling 1-855-568-0545.

Walk-ins without appointments are also welcome.

All four clinics will offer both the Moderna vaccine and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. People who receive the Moderna shot will be informed of their second-dose date.

Mercer County Library System’s annual Amateur Photo Contest is accepting submissions through Aug. 15.

The theme is “Happiness is …”

Photos will be displayed in the 2021 virtual exhibition.

For complete details, visit https://mcl.org/events/amateur-photo-contest

HomeFront is seeking lifeguards for its summer camp program who can work Mondays and Thursdays through Aug. 19.

Email homefront@homefrontnj.org or call 609-989-9471, ext. 110 to apply.

Einstein’s Alley, a partner in the NJ Business Immigration Coalition, will accept nominations for the 9th Annual New Jersey Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards.

The New Jersey Business Immigration Coalition , committed to bipartisan and common sense immigration reform, includes statewide, regional and bi-national chambers of commerce, and other companies and organizations joining to celebrate the important role of immigrants in today’s economy and to honor the contributions of immigrant business leaders to their communities.

Nominations are open through Sept. 1. The awards will be presented at an October event.

File a nomination at https://njbusinessimmigration.org/nominations/

SERV Behavioral Health System, Inc. will hold the 30th annual Volley For SERV (VFS) Tennis Tournament at Cobblestone Creek Country Club, 2170 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrence Township on Sept. 30.

VFS benefits the SERV Foundation and raises funds for SERV Behavioral Health System’s programs for children, youth, and adults throughout New Jersey who are recovering from severe mental illness and/or coping with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Older adults in Mercer County again will have the opportunity to receive fresh-produce checks that will enable them to purchase locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farm stands.

This year, each person will receive five $6 checks for a total $30 that are valid until Nov. 30.

Checks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Call 609-989-6661 and speak with a staff member or leave a message with your phone number so the Office on Aging can return the call.

When calling, be prepared to:

Provide your name and address to verify you live in Mercer County

State your date of birth to verify you are 60 years of age and older

Verify that your income is within the eligibility qualifications listed below:

A single person’s income must not exceed $23,606 per year or $1,968 monthly; a couple’s income must not exceed $31,894 per year or $2,658 monthly.

The Office on Aging staff will then direct you as to how you can secure your checks.

Princeton University Concerts (PUC) shares initial plans for transitioning the series’ concert offerings to a live, in-person format.

Although the kinds of gatherings possible on-campus in the coming year is not yet known, PUC is actively working with Princeton University officials to lay the groundwork for a Spring 2022 season.

The current schedule is as follows:

Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m.: Takács String Quartet & Julien Labro, Bandoneón

March 10, 7:30 p.m.: Mark Padmore, tenor, and Mitsuko Uchida, piano

March 24, 7:30 p.m.: Mahler Chamber Orchestra and Mitsuko Uchida, piano

March 31, 7:30 p.m.: Ébène String Quartet

April 7 at 7:30 p.m.: Dover String Quartet

April 21 at 7:30 p.m.: Tetzlaff String Quartet

April 27 at 7:30 p.m.: Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello, and Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

All planned events will be realized in accordance with concurrent scientific, state, and university guidance, with the safety and health of the community in mind.

In the meantime, patrons are urged to mark their calendars and explore the planned offerings on PUC’s new website, puc.princeton.edu

Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton will open an exhibition “Ma Bell: The Mother of Invention in NJ” in March 2022 that will explore the ways in which the company pioneered innovations that transformed all aspects of modern-day life.

The Bell System was deeply rooted in the Garden State, with locations throughout New Jersey. From operators and linemen to mathematicians and physicists, Bell employed thousands of New Jerseyans during the 20th century.

Morven plans to exhibit historic artifacts from AT&T Archives and History Center, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and National Radio Astronomy Observatory, among others.

Morven wants to know about memorabilia, photos and firsthand stories. If you worked for AT&T, Western Electric or Bell Telephone Laboratories before 1984 and would like to share personal artifacts, photos, or stories, call 609-924-8144, ext. 115, or visit www.morven.org/ma-bell-crowdsourcing

If you have personal artifacts, contact Morven before Aug. 31 to be considered for inclusion in the exhibition.

For any inquiries about the exhibition, contact Jesse Gordon at jgordon@morven.org

Select weekends, through September

Every Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday in June, July and August, Terhune Orchards on Cold Soil Road in Princeton will present its weekly Sips & Sounds and Weekend music series.

Sips & Sounds is Fridays, 5-8 p.m. Enjoy wine and light fare.

Weekend Music Series continues all summer, with live music Saturday and Sundays from 1-4 p.m.

The winery opens at noon on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The current schedule is: July 2 Jerry Steele; July 9 Ragtime Relics; July 16 Brian Botnick; July 23 Fabulous Benson Boys;July 30 Bill O’Neal & Andy Koontz;

Aug. 6 NJ Bluegrass Legends: Danny Weiss and Larry Cohen with Bill Flemer; Aug. 13 ALBO; Aug. 20 Jerry Steele; Aug. 27 TBD;

Sept. 3 Dark Whiskey; and Sept. 10 Laundry Men

No admission fee. Group maximum of eight. Individual glasses of wine can be purchased. Families are welcome. No outside food. Masks required on premise unless seated at table.

For more information, visit www.terhuneorchards.com

Select dates in July

Palmer Square, Princeton, will offer the following events during July:

Summer Music Series featuring The Outcrops, noon to 2 p.m. July 3

Locals Night, July 8

Movie Night on the Green, showing “Sing,” 8-10 p.m. July 9

Summer Music Series featuring Some Assembly Required, 2-4 p.m. July 10

Dueling Piano Night, 6-8 p.m. July 15

Summer Music Series featuring Burne Holiday, noon to 2 p.m. July 17

Dueling Piano Night, 6-8 p.m. July 22

Summer Music Series featuring Ess Gee, noon to 2 p.m. July 24

Dueling Piano Night, 6-8 p.m. July 29

Sunday, July 4 to Sunday, July 11

A thief and his artificial intelligence struggle with their programming in “The Stamp Collector,” a sci-fi thriller short starring David Alvarez who will be playing Bernardo in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming “West Side Story”.

The short was directed by Luke Momo, Hopewell Valley Central High School Class of 2015 alum.

“The Stamp Collector” has been accepted to the First Contact Film Festival. It will play exclusively online on their platform July 4-11. Visit https://filmfreeway.com/firstcontact for more information.

This is the eighth film festival the short has played in thus far. The short played in Shorts Block #1 in LBI’s Lighthouse International Film Festival in June, at the regional Garden State Film Festival in March and Nassau Film Festival in Princeton in May.

Sunday, July 4

East Windsor will hold an Independence Day celebration from 5-8 p.m. July 4 at Etra Lake Park. Rain date is July 11.

Enjoy family and children activities including outdoor games, Independence Day craft making, a balloon artist, and a visit from “Uncle Sam”.

A live interactive magic show begins at 5:30 p.m. on stage.

Food trucks will be on site.

Jerry Rife’s Rhythm Kings Dixieland Jazz Band will perform at 6:30 p.m.

The fireworks display will not occur at this event. They are projected to take place around Labor Day.

Monday, July 5

Cranbury Township will hold its Independence Day fireworks event in Village Park on July 5.

Food trucks from Zinna’s, the Cupcake Factory, Cousin’s Lobster and Mr. Softee will operate from 5-10 p.m.

There will be fireworks over Brainerd Lake.

The Friends of the Jacobus Vanderveer House will host Bedminster’s Field of Honor at River Road Park.

The tribute will celebrate the nation’s independence, and honor all those who have served the country with pride and dignity, with a display of over 200 American flags in the north field of River Road Park along Route 202/206 in Bedminster beginning through July 11.

On July 10, the community is invited to stroll through the Field of Honor, picnic on the grounds, listen to live music by the White House Wind Symphony and enjoy historic demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Purchase or adopt a flag to honor a hero. Flags are $40 to adopt and $60 to purchase. Adoptions and purchases include a personalized dedication that will be listed on the website and in the event program.

As part of our Field of Honor display, attend The Jacobus Vanderveer Houses’ reopening at the Field of Honor Celebration on July 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

This community event is free to the public.

Visit www.jvanderveerhouse.org for more information.

Artists and art enthusiasts can look forward to the return of the Burlington County Senior Art Show.

The art show will run from July 11 through Aug. 29 at the Worker’s House Gallery at Historic Smithville Park in Eastampton.

All Burlington County residents 60 and older are eligible to submit works in a variety of categories, including acrylic painting, drawing, mixed media, oil paintings, pastel, print, photography, sculpture, craft and watercolor.

All submitted work will be exhibited, but submissions from professional artists will be judged separately from non-professionals.

First place winners from each category will be accepted to the New Jersey Senior Art Show held each fall in Mercer County.

Organized by the Burlington County Office on Aging, the Burlington County Department of Human Services and the Burlington County Division of Parks.

Artists interested in submitting works for this year’s show are asked to submit a registration form by July 5 and submit it to 2021 Senior Art Show, P.O. Box 6000, 49 Rancocas Road, Mount Holly 08060. The form is located at https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/434/Aging

All submissions must be brought to the Worker’s House Gallery at Historic Smithville Park, 803 Smithville Road, Eastampton, from 1-4 p.m. July 6.

For more information, call the county Office on Aging at 609-265-5784.

Tuesdays, in July

HomeFront will offer free COVID-19 vaccines for adults age 18 and older on Tuesdays in July: from 2:30-5 p.m. July 6, 13, 20 and 27 at The Lawrence Health Department, 1880 Princeton Ave., Lawrenceville.

The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be provided. Walk-in vaccinations are open to the public.

Food will be provided.

Enter a raffle for prizes.

Tuesdays, through Aug. 31

Tuesday Night is Family Night at the Lawrence Nature Center.

July 6, 7 p.m.: Learn about the various gardens. Wear comfortable walking shoes.

July 13, 7 p.m.: Walk the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes and long pants. The walk will last about 35 minutes.

July 20: Variegated plants

July 27, 7 p.m.: Meteors and meteorites

Aug. 3, 7 p.m.: Lichens

Aug. 10, 7 p.m.: Melissa Roe-Torres will lead children’s activities based on composting and seeds.

Aug. 17, 7 p.m.: Aldo Leopold Tribute Night

Aug. 24: Yorktown Battle was the battle that won the Revolutionary War for Independence.

Aug. 31: Storytelling

The Lawrence Nature Center is located at 481 Drexel Ave., Trenton.

July 6 to Aug. 13

Cranbury Township will hold Summer Recreation Camp in six, one-week sessions from July 6 to Aug. 13 for township residents.

Camp fees are $160 per person, per week. Note: Week 1 from July 6-9 is $130.

Camp hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be four groups, K-1, 2-3, 4-5 and 6-8 who will remain separated throughout the day. Maximum of 12 campers per group.

Registration fees are non-refundable.

For more information, visit www.cranburytownship.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif4296/f/news/summer_camp_registration_form_2021.pdf

Select Wednesdays, beginning July 7

East Windsor Township Yoga in the Park continues July 7.

The township Recreation Department, in conjunction with the East Windsor Health Advisory Board, is offering outdoor yoga sessions at Etra Lake Park. The 45-minute sessions will be led by a licensed yoga instructor on July 7 and 21, Aug. 4 and 18, and Sept. 1, weather permitting.

All ages and levels welcome. Participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Advance registration fee of $8 per session is required. For information, call 609-443-4000, ext. 225, or visit www.east-windsor.nj.us/

Thursday, July 8

The Art of Not Working: Chinese Scholarly Gentlemen Enjoying Music will be presented by the Princeton University Art Museum as a lecture at 5:30 p.m. July 8.

Chinese gentlemen traditionally focused on their leisure activities, including the practice and performance of music, with much enthusiasm.

Join Ingrid Furniss, associate professor of art history at Lafayette College, as she examines Chinese works of art in the Princeton collection that depict scholarly gentlemen performing musical instruments while taking leisure, usually in elegant garden settings or in the rustic surroundings of nature.

Introduced by Zoe Kwok, associate curator of Asian art.

To register, visit https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2021-07/lecture-art-not-working-chinese-scholarly-gentlemen-enjoying-music

Taking Pause is a documentary portrait project created by Arts Council of Princeton Artist-in-Residence Robin Resch that asks people to reflect on what in their lives feels most essential. To make these portraits, Resch asks each participant the same simple thought-provoking question: What is irreplaceable to you?

The project is on view through October in Princeton’s Dohm Alley, next to Starbucks on Nassau Street in Downtown Princeton.

Join Resch for an artist talk at 5:30 p.m. July 8 where she will delve into her Taking Pause project during the pandemic and how she was able to retrieve these thought provoking photos and insights. Bring a beverage.

Free and open to the public.

Seating is limited.

To register, visit http://artscouncilofprinceton.org/events/lunchtime-artist-talk-with-robin-resch/?view_year=2021&view_month=06&view_day=24

Thursday, July 8 to Sunday, July 11

HomeFront’s ArtSpace Summer Showcase will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8-11 in The Gallery At The Blue Garage at HomeFront’s Family Campus, 101 Celia Way, Ewing.

The featured artisans are previous HomeFront clients who found ArtSpace as a peaceful haven, while navigating the tumultuous circumstance of homelessness and poverty.

Register at https://bit.ly/2SUdfrA for the opening reception, which is planned for 4-8 p.m. July 8; a gallery tour; or to participate in a floral-inspired art workshop at 10 a.m. July 10.

Shop the webstore at www.artjamnj.org.

Email ruthannt@homefrontnj.org for more information.

Select dates, through July 22

The Arts Council of Princeton is partnering with the Princeton University Art Museum to provide free, online art-making experiences.

Art Making-Watercolors features weekly classes taught by Arts Council artist-instructor Barbara DiLorenzo over Zoom, so participants can join live from home.

Each week’s lesson features works from the museum’s collections and is introduced by an art museum student tour guide.

All classes, which include closed captions in both English and Spanish, are held on Thursday nights through July 22, and begin at 8 p.m.

Each livestreamed class is available online weekly and participants can take part using materials they already have at home.

July 8 – Focus on Color Theory

July 15 – How Watercolor Change over Distance

July 22 – The Power of Negative Space

Learn more and register at artscouncilofprinceton.org

Thursdays, through Aug. 19

Lawrenceville Main Street’s Music in the Park! will be held at 6 p.m. Thursdays, through Aug. 19.

Enjoy music, food and community at Weeden Park, 2611 Main St., Lawrenceville.

For more information, visit www.lawrencevillemainstreet.com

Select dates, beginning Friday, July 9

The Princeton Shopping Center, 301 N. Harrison St., Princeton, announed its Summer Series lineup:

July 9: We May Be Right, a Billy Joel tribute band, along with a courtyard mural dedication, beginning at 6 p.m.

July 16: ’80s DJ Dance Party with Darius the First at 6 p.m.

July 23: Big Country & The Finger Pick’n Good Band at 6 p.m.

Aug. 1: GBC Trio at LiLLiPiES for a Jazz Brunch Series at 1 p.m.

Friday, July 9

The Arts Council of Princeton (ACP) and Princeton Shopping Center announced a new series of murals as part of a new public art initiative for the outdoor courtyard located at 301 N. Harrison St.

The first in the series of three murals designed by a team of ACP artists will come to life at the end of June on the interior courtyard wall between Princeton Mattress and Smith’s ACE Hardware.

The mural theme will reflect Princeton Shopping Center’s resolution to “bring on the joy” at a time when communities are craving reconnection and opportunities to interact.

Princeton Shopping Center and ACP invite the public for a gathering in celebration of this new public art presence on July 9 from 6-8 p.m, where the artwork will be signed, signaling its completion.

The mural celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. with We May Be Right, a Billy Joel tribute band, along with family-friendly activities.

To learn more, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org and princetonshoppingcenter.com

Select dates, July 9-16

Kelsey Theatre at Mercer County Community College will present “Ordinary Days,” with music and lyrics by Adam Gwon, at 7 p.m. July 9, 10, 16 and 17 outside on the quad of the college, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

Rain dates are July 11 and 18 at 7 p.m.

General admission is $10.

For tickets, visit www.kelseytheatre.org or call the Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Saturday, July 10

Take a walk through the 183-acre Carson Road Woods with the Lawrence Hopewell Trail Saturday Morning Walking Club on July 10, when participants will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the woods.

Located in Lawrence Township, Carson Road Woods features fields, the Lawrence Hopewell Trail, wild critters, a beech forest and wild fruit.

For this occasion, all who join with the Saturday Morning Walking Club will walk approximately three miles, crisscrossing through different parts of the woods.

At 9:30 a.m., John Marshall, president of Carson Road Woods, will offer some brief remarks about the 20th anniversary of the woods before the walkers set off from the parking lot off Carson Road, which connects with Province Line Road at the nearest intersection.

The walk is expected to run from 9:30 to 11 a.m., after which John and some neighbors have invited all who are interested to stay a bit longer and learn more about Carson Road Woods.

To go to the parking area, visit https://goo.gl/maps/AX29EU2mLYVLEqBGA

Select dates, July 10-31

Lawrence Township Recreation’s Girls Got Game Summer Basketball Clinic will be held July 10, 17, 24 and 31 at Village Park.

Grades 5-8 will meet from 9:30-10:45 a.m.

Grades 9-12 will meet from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

There will be weekly guest speakers, mechanics and fundamentals training, confidence building and personalized player evaluations.

The clinic will be run by Lawrence High School Girls Varsity Basketball Assistant Coach Billy Chester.

For registration information, visit www.lawrencetwp.com/departments/recreation

Through Saturday, July 10

Windows of Hope 2021 is a creative art exhibit being featured in the historic district windows of Lawrenceville Main Street and Gordon Avenue.

This event combines the elements of a traditional exhibit, public art installation and “phantom galleries.” It will feature 52 artists and 70 2D and 3D artwork contributions from all sectors of the community, including Home Front’s ArtSpace, whose artists will display work at The Purple Cow Ice Cream Parlor with artists from the Lawrence Township Senior Center.

Eight Main Street businesses will host the upcoming art exhibit: Lawrenceville Vintage Treasures, The Village Barber Shop, The Gingered Peach, DiMatteo Chiropractic and Pilates, The Purple Cow, 2681 Main Street, Starbuck’s Lawrenceville, and Chambers Walk Café.

Two-dimensional (2D) and (3D) three-dimensional artwork will be displayed in the interior windowpanes of these historic buildings facing outward for all passersby to enjoy.

For select businesses whose interior spaces remain closed, there will be “phantom galleries” with artwork illuminated and displayed on ledges with easels, also visible through the windows.

Windows of Hope will also host an event Flickr page where all submissions will be featured online. Artists can sell and retain 100% of the revenue from the sale of their work. Window exhibition maps where artwork is featured will also be available at each participating business with a QR code to “swipe” for artwork description, pricing, and artist’s contact information.

Prizes will be awarded including the public being able to vote for an interactive People’s Choice Award.

Select dates, from Saturday, July 10

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and stretch out on the green next to Thomas Sweet at 183 Nassau St. in Princeton to enjoy a free evening performance by local bands.

Thomas Sweet expects to host live music every Friday and Saturday night from 7-10 p.m., weather permitting, through September.

The current schedule is:

July 10, The Counterfeits; July 17, BackTrack; July 24, Dragonfly;

Aug. 7, The Counterfeits; Aug. 14, RocBird; Aug. 21, Dragonfly; Aug. 27, BackTrack;

Sept. 4, Dragonfly; Sept. 18, BackTrack

July 11 to Aug. 29

The Burlington County Senior Art Show will run from July 11 through Aug. 29 at the Worker’s House Gallery at Historic Smithville Park in Eastampton.

For more information, visit www.co.burlington.nj.us/434/Aging or call the Burlington County Office on Aging at 609-265-5784.

Select dates, from July 12

East Windsor’s Child Passenger Car Seat Safety Inspection Program runs through September at the Police/Court Building, 80 One Mile Road.

The free safety inspections are offered to township residents to promote child passenger safety. Participants will have their child seats inspected by a certified technician to ensure proper installation and will receive educational materials about state child restraint laws.

No appointment is required.

Other inspection dates are 3-7 p.m. July 12, Aug. 3 and Sept. 23 from 3-7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13

In Conversation is a curated series of discussions designed to celebrate and connect those who make art and those who love art. Breaking down the barriers between artist and art-appreciator, In Conversation delves into inspiration, studio practice, and artistic aspirations.

Colby Cedar Smith, author, poet, and instructor of creative writing at the Arts Council, will join Timothy M. Andrews, art collector and major supporter of the Arts Council of Princeton’s Artist-in-Residence program, for virtual conversation at 7 p.m. July 13.

Register at http://artscouncilofprinceton.org/events/in-conversation-with-colby-cedar-smith/?view_year=2021&view_month=07&view_day=13

Select dates, from July 13

The Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber will return to hosting in-person events.

· Princeton Pitch Stop, a program of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Council, will be hosted by Grounds for Sculpture on July 13. This event will feature pitch presentations from various start-ups with real-time feedback from experienced investors including Sean O’Sullivan of SOSV and Kelly Ford from Edison Partners.

· August Business After Business will be hosted by Ovation at Riverwalk on Aug. 18 and will include business networking.

· The chamber’s signature monthly luncheon will return to its regularly scheduled day and time this September at the Princeton Marriott. The first lunch will be held on Sept. 9 and will feature James Hughes, distinguished professor at Rutgers University, who will speak about the post-pandemic economy.

Because many chamber programs require extensive pre-planning, the organization will continue to use a virtual platform for some events into the fall. The NJ Conference on Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion will be virtual on Sept. 30, and the NJ Conference for Women will use a virtual platform Oct. 28-29.

The chamber will follow all CDC, state, local and venue-specific guidelines regarding health and safety for all in-person events.

Registration for all Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber events is available at www.princetonmercer.org. Details for upcoming events can be found on the calendar page.

Wednesday, July 14

East Windsor will hold a Document Shredding and Electronics Recycling Event from 4-8 p.m. July 14, rain or shine, at the East Windsor Senior Center, 40 Lanning Blvd.

Open to residents only. No commercial dropoffs are permitted.

Limit of 10 boxes per household.

Electronics recycling is limited to only televisions, computers and accessories, monitors, fax machines, cell phones, VCRs, cable boxes and telephones.

All dropoffs will be contactless. Residents must remain in their vehicles at all times. Trained staff wearing masks and gloves will remove items from the trunk and rear seat of the vehicle.

For more information, call 609-443-4000, ext. 215.

Select dates, through Sept. 11

The Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook welcomes comedians John Moses, Kyle Ocasio and Adam Oliensis on July 16; Joe Matarese on July 23; Kevin Downey Jr. and Eric Potts on Aug. 7; Mike Marino on Aug. 21; Jessica Kirson on Aug. 27; and Don Jamieson on Aug. 28.

Live on the historic Brook Theater’s stage every weekend, indoors, are performances by Gypsy, A True Stevie Nicks Experience (July 17), Diamonds on the Moon (July 24), RAEL (July 31), Bark at the Moon and Head Motor (Aug. 14), The Ronstadt Revue (Sept. 4), The Best of Foo (Sept. 10), and The Black Cross Band (Sept. 11).

Social distanced seating. ADA accessible, concessions, and free parking in the lot.

Call 732-469-7700 or order online at www.brookarts.org

The theater is located at 10 Hamilton St., Bound Brook.

July 17-25

National Moth Week (NMW) is marking its 10th year July 17-25 with a call to young people around the world to learn about and observe moths in their local habitats.

Each year since 2012, National Moth Week has shone a light on often unheralded moths, calling attention to their beauty, extraordinary diversity and essential role in the natural world as pollinators and a food source for other creatures.

As a worldwide citizen science project, NMW encourages “moth-ers” of all ages and abilities to turn on a light wherever they are and observe and document what they see through photography and data collection. Finding day-flying moths and moth caterpillars can be done in daylight.

Individuals and organizations are invited to register private and public mothing and educational events for free on the NMW website. Due to the pandemic, participants are advised to follow health guidelines and regulations for gatherings in their area. Participants receive a certificate designed by NMW team member and graphic artist Belen Mena.

This year, the NMW team is encouraging kids and teens to discover and learn about moths in their own backyards and communities, or even while away on vacation. Kid-friendly content and tips for beginners, from book lists to light setups and “moth bait” recipes are featured on the NMW website.

NMW participants are invited to contribute their photos and data to NMW partner websites, as well as the NMW Flickr group, which now has over 100,000 moth photos from around the world.

National Moth Week is a project of the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission, a nonprofit organization dedicated to environmental education and conservation. It is now one of the most widespread citizen science projects in the world. It is coordinated by volunteers on the NMW team and country coordinators around the world. It is held annually for nine days during the last full week and two weekends of July.

For more information about National Moth Week, visit nationalmothweek.org, or write to info@nationalmothweek.org.

Also, find National Moth Week on Facebook, Twitter (@moth_week) and Instagram (mothweek). Hashtags: #Nationalmothweek #mothweek

Saturday, July 18

East Windsor will present the “Jersey Four” tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons at 6 p.m. July 18 at Etra Lake Park.

The concert is free.

In the event of questionable weather, call the East Windsor Information Hotline at 609- 443-4000, ext. 400 after 1 p.m. the day of the event.

July 19 to Aug. 6

McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton still has openings available for its summer camp.

Second and third graders can join Creative Seekers, weekdays from July 19 to Aug. 6. Discover and create characters and explore the imagination.

Fourth and fifth graders can join Theater Mash-Up weekdays from July 19 to Aug. 6.

Campers will work as an ensemble under the direction of professional teaching artists as they create, explore and perform.

For more camps open to second to eighth graders, or for registration information, visit www.mccarter.org/education-community/summer-camp-2021

McCarter also offers a variety of online classes for children.

Visit www.mccarter.org/onlineclasses for information.

Tuesday, July 20

The original artwork for the children’s book “Baby Sees ABCs” will be on display at the Princeton Public Library through Aug. 31 as part of the Letter Love exhibit.

An Artist Talk with Mic Boekelmann is planned for 7:30 p.m. July 20 online.

For the links, visit https://princetonlibrary.org/services/spaces/exhibits/

The library is located at 65 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

Wednesday, July 21

Anjali Joshi, a certified meditation teacher, who conducts an ongoing wellness meditation program at the Cranbury Library, will explain what the various meditation techniques are that come under the umbrella of mindfulness and their benefits at 7 p.m. July 21. In this virtual program, she will explain in brief a meditation that can be useful for decreasing stress, anxiety, reducing physical pain and enhancing social connection, followed by around 20 minutes of guided meditation, followed by Q&A. To join, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89214605544?pwd=bGVzV281Z1BscDBRb1dZM1dUWDVaQT09

Wednesdays, July 21 & Aug. 18

Twilight Walking Tours will be held by Morven Museum & Garden, Princeton, at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, July 21 and Aug. 18.

Visit Morven for an early evening docent-led stroll of our grounds to enjoy a combination architectural, historical and garden tour – and maybe even take the chestnut walk to view the famed Battle Monument and ring the USS Princeton bell next door. Each month’s tour highlights a different era in Morven’s history. Sign up for one or all summertime tours. July 21: Helen Hamilton Shields Stockton and Robert Wood Johnson, Jr. at the beginnings of the 20th century Aug. 18: The Governors at Morven, New Jersey’s First Governors Mansion

The cost is $10, or free for members.

Group size is limited. Registration required by day before.

For more information, visit www.morven.org/twilight-tours

Thursday, July 22

The Burlington Mercer Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Networking Barbecue Picnic from 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 22 at the Scottish Rite outdoor pavilion, 103 Dunns Mill Road, Bordentown.

This event is open to chamber members and non-members.

Pre-registration is required.

The $20 registration fee includes a picnic-themed dinner provided by 207 Main Catering & Events. Enjoy sausage and peppers, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork roll and traditional picnic fare, plus business networking.

Bring business cards and a door prize donation, if possible.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/barbecue-business-networking-picnic-in-person-outdoors-tickets-159925660957?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_cid=fea2c3bc19&mc_eid=afdc817a0d

Thursday, July 22 to Friday, Aug. 6

The 2021 Mercer County Senior Art Show will be held virtually from July 22 to Aug. 6.

The closing reception and award ceremony will be held from 1-2 p.m. Aug. 6 via Zoom. Artists will be notified of the Zoom code closer to the reception date.

For more information, contact Cheryl Reed at 609-989-6899 or chreed@mercercounty.org

Thursday, July 22

An artist talk with Katie Paterson will be presented by the Princeton University Art Museum at 5:30 p.m. July 22.

Collaborating with scientists and researchers across the world, Paterson creates projects that consider Earth in the context of geological time and change. Her artworks make use of sophisticated technologies and specialist expertise to stage intimate, poetic and philosophical engagements between people and their natural environment.

Wear headphones.

Introduced by Katherine Bussard, Peter C. Bunnell Curator of Photography.

For more information, visit https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2021-07/artist-talk-katie-paterson

Friday, July 23 to Sunday, July 25

The Hopewell Valley Arts Council will hold The Junkyard, an upcycle art exhibition, from July 23-25 at Woolsey Park in the Titusville section of Pennington.

The Junkyard will feature artwork created out of discarded or unwanted items destined for the landfill by Team Challenge participants as well as established professional and eco-artists.

Additional features include The Kids Zone for artwork created by children and youth; The Green Zone for informative and educational environmentally-related displays; and The Marketplace where vendors will sell artisan and environmentally-related items.

Select dates, beginning July 24

The schedule for the Mercer County Park Summer Concert Series is:

July 24, Local Legends, 3-7 p.m., Millyard Park, South Clinton Avenue, Trenton

July 30, Motown Night, 6-9:30 p.m., Festival Grounds, off Paxson Avenue, West Windsor

July 31, Jersey Shore Night, 6-9:30 p.m., Festival Grounds

Aug. 20, Party Night, 6-9:30 p.m., Festival Grounds

Aug. 27, Rock Nights, 6-9:30 p.m., Festival Grounds

Aug. 28, Funk Night, 6-9:30 p.m., Festival Grounds

Sept. 18, Old School R&B Night, 6-9:30 p.m., Festival Grounds

Oct. 2, Caribbean/Latin Night, 2-8 p.m., South Riverwalk Park, John Fitch Way, Trenton

Gates open one hour prior to start time.

Parking fee is $5.

For updates, visit http://mercercountyparks.org/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery#!/festival-grounds-events/

Through Monday, July 26

The deadline to file a nominating petition for a Board of Education seat is July 26 at 4 p.m.

Candidates for school board must be at least 18 years old, be able to read and write, and hold U.S. citizenship. They must have lived in the school district for at least one year, and be registered to vote.

They may not have an interest in, or hold a claim against, the school board. They may not serve on the municipal governing body, and may not be disqualified from holding office because of conviction of certain crimes.

Nominating petitions and the school board packet are available through each county clerk’s website.

The nominating petition, which has to be signed by 10 registered voters who live in a respective town, must be turned in to the county clerk’s office.

The school board election is Nov. 2.

DoughMain Financial Literacy Foundation (DMFLF) is partnering with Visions and Pathways to deliver personal finance education to at-risk youth.

On July 26, DoughMain Financial Literacy Foundation, Princeton, and Visions and Pathways, Bridgewater, will offer a FitKit Personal Finance Wants Vs. Needs workshop. The workshop, underwritten by cashflownavigator.com, will introduce important life and personal finance skills to a group of at-risk youth.

Derby O. Chukwudi, 2021 Miss New Jersey contestant and DMFLF Advisory Board member, will speak about the importance of ersonal finance education.

Through its FitKit student-centered multi-sensory financial literacy curriculum designed by educators, DMFLF is working to close the financial literacy gap while helping to educate, empower and help at risk youth overcome life’s challenges.

Visions and Pathways has helped abused, neglected, homeless, missing and at-risk youth since 1970.

For more information, visit https://visionsandpathways.org/or http://DoughMainFoundation.org

Wednesday, July 28

New Jersey elementary school teacher and author Katrina Moore will present a virtual program celebrating the book birthday of “One Hug,” a story that explores the “many ways we embrace our loved ones, at 2:30 p.m. July 28.

Moore will engage with library customers by building excitement about literacy and participating with the audience in a group discussion and inclusive activity.

For more information, or to register, visit sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4876289.

Thursday, July 29

Being There: Listening in on Maya Glyphic Writing, will be presented by the Princeton University Art Museum at 5:30 p.m. July 29.

The ancient Maya of Central America and Mexico left many reflections of sound. Some occur as glyphic texts; others exist visually as marks of vocalization.

In this talk, Stephen D. Houston, professor of anthropology, Brown University, reports on these lost worlds of experience. He suggests how we might listen in, participating, by Maya intent, as witnesses who confirm truths brought as visual and textual hearsay.

Introduced by Bryan Just, Peter Jay Sharp, Class of 1952, Curator and Lecturer in the Art of the Ancient Americas.

To register, visit https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2021-07/lecture-being-there-listening-maya-glyphic-writing

July 31 to Aug. 8

Joint Effort Witherspoon-Jackson Community Princeton Safe Streets will return to in-person activities this summer. The theme of this year’s activities is “Not Bouncing Back, But Bouncing Forward in Princeton.”

This week-long summer program will continue to focus on the historic role of the Witherspoon-Jackson community as the 20th Historic District of Princeton, as well as a recognition of the many stories of family, faith, leadership, history, community service and the future of the town.

The schedule is:

Fish Fry and reunion, 3 p.m. July 31 at the Elks lodge, 354 Route 518, Skillman

Gospel Festival, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 1, First Baptist Church, 30 Green St., Princeton

Kickoff reception with discussion on new visions for Princeton, 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Witherspoon Street corridor at Studio Hillier, 190 Witherspoon St., Princeton

Community discussion on new visions for Princeton based on municipal government and youth services, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Princeton Public Library, 65 Witherspoon St., Princeton

Cultural program, including Jim Floyd memorial lecture, Chip Fisher and Romus Broadway memorial art shows, meet-and-greet with new superintendent and principal, 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 4, Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton

Second reunion, 6 p.m. Aug. 5, Elks lodge, 354 Route 518, Skillman

Third reunion, 6 p.m. Aug. 6, Elks lodge, 354 Route 518, Skillman

Youth basketball clinic, 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 7, Community Park basketball courts, 380 Witherspoon St., Princeton

Community discussion on new visions for Princeton, based on economic development, cannabis in Princeton and a candidates forum, 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 7, First Baptist Church, 30 Green St., Princeton

Community Block Festival, 1-7 p.m. Aug. 7, Princeton YMCA field, 59 Paul Robeson Pl., Princeton

Fourth reunion, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7, Elks lodge, 354 Route 518, Skillman

Pete Young Memorial Basketball Games and community awards, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 8, Community Park basketball courts, 380 Witherspoon St., Princeton

Final reunion gathering, 7 p.m. Aug. 8, Elks lodge, 354 Route 518, SkillmanFor more information, call John Bailey at 720-629-0964.

Through August

Westrick Music Academy will launch its third year of Camp Westrick for rising fourth through ninth grade boys and girls, which features voice training and performance with children’s choir directors, musical theater class, daily choir rehearsals, development of musicianship, games, and more, Aug. 2-6 from 9 a.m. to noon.

There are no audition requirements.

The camp location will be announced at a later date, with possibilities for fully virtual, fully in-person or a hybrid of both being considered.

For more information about camp, the organization, or to schedule an audition, visit www.westrickmusic.org/camp/, or call 609-688-1888.

The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ) and Rutgers University will partner for a virtual program on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. that will examine local popular culture archives including the New Brunswick Music Scene Archive, New Jersey Regional Zine Collection, and New Jersey Beer Collection.

For more information or to register, visit sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4924065.

Monday, Aug. 2 to Friday, Aug. 6

A Teen Arts Camp will be held at Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Aug. 2-6.

Students ages 13-16 will study Landscape to Cityscape – Drawing and Painting. This full-day camp, in collaboration with the Arts Council of Princeton, invites campers to explore the age-old tradition of landscape drawing and painting through pencil and watercolor in and around Morven’s historic garden and grounds at 55 Stockton St. Campers will also draw inspiration from our latest exhibition featuring New Jersey landscapes of an earlier time: In Nature’s Realm: The Art of Gerard Rutgers Hardenbergh The cost is $395, or $ 370 for members. To register, visit https://public.artscouncilofprinceton.org/public/youthdirect/1843

Thursday, Aug. 5

Join the Princeton University Art Museum for an exploration of artworks from the medieval collection as you listen to a selection of medieval music recorded by Early Music Princeton (EMP) undergraduate and graduate students, faculty and staff at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5.

EMP is a university ensemble whose members study and perform a vocal and instrumental repertoire spanning the centuries from medieval and Renaissance to high Baroque, with a special focus on historical performance practices.

To register, visit https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2021-08/guided-listening-medieval-music-and-art

Through Aug. 10

Registration is open for the fall 2021 Hightstown-East Windsor Youth Sports League (HEWYBL) flag football season.

HEWYBL now has two leagues, a co-ed league and a new all-girls league, the only all-girls league in Central Jersey.

HEWYBL Flag Football is open to players 4-18 years old.

The registration deadline is Aug. 10, and the season will run from early September until mid-November.

Games will be played at Disbrow Hills Park in East Windsor.

HEWYBL flag football typically draws players from Allentown, Cranbury, East Windsor, Hamilton, Hightstown, Millstone, Robbinsville, West Windsor and other surrounding towns.

Season details can be viewed at www.HEWYBL.com.

To register, go to www.HEWYBL.com and select “Register” from the upper right-hand corner.

For more information, email hewyblflag@optimum.net.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Storytelling, poetry and language are simultaneously aural, visual and mnemonic practices in the work of artist Sky Hopinka.

A member of the Ho-Chunk nation, Hopinka creates photographs and films that explore the formation and continuity of cultural memory through experiences of the land, the body, and narrative.

Join the artist and Mitra Abbaspour, Haskell Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, for a richly illustrated conversation about Hopinka’s multidisciplinary practice at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19.

Held in partnership with Native American and Indigenous Studies Initiative at Princeton.

Register at https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2021-08/artist-talk-sky-hopinka

Through Aug. 21

The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey’s (SCLSNJ) Summer Reading Challenge takes place through Aug. 21.

Take the challenge at SCLSNJ.org/summerreading

Children can discover their next adventure through the Library System’s e-book collection at somerset.overdrive.com.

Drawing tickets and prizes will be awarded at different reading milestones throughout the summer.

At 10 days participants will receive one virtual drawing ticket;

At 20 days participants will receive two virtual drawing tickets;

At 30 days participants will receive three virtual drawing tickets;

At 40 days participants will receive a reading recognition reward and one virtual drawing ticket;

At 50 days participants will receive five virtual drawing tickets;

At 60 days participants will receive a free book, a virtual drawing ticket, and an automatic entry for the golden ticket prize.

SCLSNJ’s Summer Reading Challenge is sponsored by the Somerset Patriots, NJ/NY Gotham FC, Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, and the Somerset County Parks Commission.

Explore SCLSNJ’s collection at catalog.sclsnj.org

Aug. 26

Artist and electroacoustic composer Tarek Atoui considers the expansive potential of sound as an artistic material, exploring the potential of tactile, physical, gestural, and visual modes for its expression at art museums.

Atoui will join Professor Elizabeth Margulis, director of Princeton University’s Music Cognition Lab, at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26 for a discussion of sound as a medium for collaborative, socially focused artistic practice and the accessibility questions that arise when considering how to make sonic work available to diverse audiences.

Moderated by Beth Gollnick, curatorial associate, photography and modern and contemporary art.

Register at https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2021-08/conversation-tarek-atoui-and-elizabeth-margulis

Through Aug. 30

Any student who received special education services from the Lawrence Township Public School District’s Child Study Team and/or speech specialists, or disenrolled from the district, and was born in 1991 or prior, may obtain their special education records by contacting the Office of Student Services at 609-671-5430, or emailing Jennifer Tindall at jtindall@ltps.org, by Aug. 30.

After Aug. 30, these records will be destroyed by shredding as approved by the N.J. Division of Archives and Records Management.

Through Aug. 31

The original artwork for the children’s book “Baby Sees ABCs” will be on display at the Princeton Public Library through Aug. 31 as part of the Letter Love exhibit.

The library is located at 65 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

Friday, Sept. 10

Hopewell Theater is reopening its doors on Sept. 10 with a grand reopening show featuring international recording artist Danielia Cotton.

The event begins with a pre-show party at 6:30 p.m., followed by an 8 p.m. celebration performance by Cotton.

All attending patrons will receive a free gift, courtesy of the artist and Hopewell Theater.

Light refreshments will be available for purchase at concessions.

Cotton, a rock singer-songwriter born and raised in Hopewell, returns to the theater for this celebratory concert alongside national recording guitarist Matt Beck, and founding member of The Spin Doctors, drummer Aaron Comess.

The theater will reopen at full capacity with an eclectic lineup of programs all while taking necessary precautions for the safety of its patrons, staff, and artists, including HVAC upgrades among other health measures.

Tickets are $30-35 ($36 on day of show) and can be purchased in advance at www.HopewellTheater.com

Saturday, Sept. 11

The Mercer County Improvement Authority will hold a household hazardous waste collection and electronics recycling event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11, rain or shine, at the John T. Dempster Fire School, 350 Lawrence Station Road, Lawrence Township.

Accepted materials include aerosol cans, used motor oil, propane gas tanks, pesticides and herbicides, car batteries, paint thinner, oil-based paint, stains and varnishes, gasoline, anti-freeze, driveway sealant, insect repellents, mercury, and fluorescent and CFL bulbs.

Accepted electronics include computers, printers, copies, fax machines, stereos, televisions and microwaves.

Prohibited items include latex paint, heating oil, infectious waste, radioactive materials, explosives or munitions, railroad ties, asbestos, tires, wood, fencing, air conditioners, helium or oxygen tanks, humidifiers or dehumidifiers, batteries and any unknowns.

No registration is required, just proof of Mercer County residency.

For more information, visit www.mcianj.org or call 609-278-8086.

Cranbury Day and the Helene Cody 5K Race will be held on Sept. 11.

Details will be announced.

Sept. 18

Hillsborough will celebrate its 250th anniversary with a parade on Sept. 18.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and follow the same route as the Memorial Day parade.

Through Sept. 20

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Mercer and Burlington Counties (NJ) will hold its first-ever golf outing to raise funds for CASA’s work with local children in foster care.

The CASA Golf Outing presented by Mathematica will take place on Sept. 20 (rain date Sept. 27) at Cream Ridge Golf Course in Cream Ridge.

Registration is open at www.casamb.org/golf.

The tournament registration fee of $150 for individual golfers and $575 for foursomes includes golf, continental breakfast, and a post-event barbecue. Companies and organizations are invited to serve as sponsors of the tournament.

An auction will close out the event.

Saturday, Sept. 25

The Arts Council of Princeton will hold An Evening of Love and Community from 6-10 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

There will be an open air discotheque, food trucks and party boards.

Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available.

For more information, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org or call 609-924-8777.

Sundays, through Sept. 26

The Bordentown City Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 26, at Carslake Community Center, 207 Crosswicks St., Bordentown City.

Through October

The Burlington County Farmers Market will continue weekly from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October at the Burlington County Agricultural Center on Centerton Road in Moorestown.

The market features a wide variety of locally grown fruits and vegetables, cheeses, meats, flowers, plants and baked goods, along with an assortment of handmade crafts.

Opening Day this year will also feature craft beer sales for the first time. The beer sales are permitted under a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in February that allows the New Jersey Division of Alcohol Beverage Control to issue special seasonal permits to New Jersey breweries or wineries to sell their products at farm markets.

Beer sales will be for off-site consumption, though overage adults will be permitted to try a limited number of samples at the market.

In addition to shopping opportunities, each market day features live entertainment from area musicians.

While COVID-19 capacity limits have been relaxed in recent months, customers and vendors will still be required to wear face masks or face coverings when attending the market.

Saturday, Oct. 9

The National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its 2021 walk, NAMIWalks NJ Your Way: A United Day of Hope, virtually on Oct. 9

For more information, visit namiwalks.org/newjersey

Saturday, Oct. 16

Hope Hose Co. No. 1 will hold Riverfest 2021 from 1-10 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Bordertown Beach.

More details to follow.

Through Sunday, Oct. 31

The Mercer County Park Commission is accepting reservations for the five county-owned picnic areas for the 2021 season.

The West and East Picnic Areas in Mercer County Park, Rosedale Picnic Area in Mercer Meadows, Princeton Country Club Picnic Area in West Windsor and Valley Road Picnic Area in Hopewell Township are open to in-county and out-of-county residents.

Users will only be able to make their reservations online; the Park Commission will not permit walk-ups or any in-person reservations.

Available dates for the picnic season run through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Due to the popularity of the picnic grounds, the Park Commission highly recommends creating a Community Pass account before the opening date if a user does not have one already. For returning users, the Park Commission suggests revisiting your account and ensuring credentials are accurate.

Reservations will be made automatically on a first-come, first-served basis. Weekend dates are among the most popular; no date is guaranteed.

For a link to the online Community Pass reservation system, visit http://mercercountyparks.org/#!/facilities/picnic-areas/. Interested parties should have either a MasterCard or Visa card ready to make a reservation.

For more information, call the Recreation and Events Center at 609-443-8560 or visit www.mercercountyparks.org.

Through Nov. 18

The Princeton Farmers Market returns to the Franklin Avenue lot on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Nov. 18. Masks are required to be worn for all vendors and shoppers at the market, and while waiting in vendor lines practice social distancing and be mindful of others. The market is authorized to accept SNAP/EBT cards and matches up to $10 on SNAP transactions, per eligible customer, per day. Those eligible for SNAP benefits can learn more at the Farmers Market table. For a list of market dates, vendor information and more, visit www.princetonfarmersmarket.com

Through November 30

East Windsor encourages community groups to participate in the 2021 Township Adopt-A-Spot Program.

Under this program, participating groups “adopt” a public property and keep it clean during the year. A placard is erected on the site indicating that it has been “adopted by” with the name of the group.

The groups are expected to perform cleanup three times per month through Nov. 30.

To participate, interested groups should send a letter to East Windsor Clean Communities Committee, ATTN: Mayor Janice S. Mironov, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520.

Continuing events

Mercer County Community College has opened registration for in-person summer Tomato Patch program, its dance, theater, vocal and visual arts programs at Kelsey Theatre.

Read full details at either www.tomatopatch.org/summer-programs , or register at https://campscui.active.com/orgs/KELSEYTHEATRE?orglink=camps-registration

Marketfair Princeton launched a Mall Rewards App that’s one of only two shopping centers in the state to offer such as technology service.

Marketfair Rewards is an app-based loyalty program where members can accumulate points in a variety of ways and use those points to redeem gifts such as discounts, gift cards to retailers, restaurant and wellness services and more in a shopping cart environment.

Download the app to a mobile device where the customer will receive 200 points for signing up. After every purchase, the customer has up to seven days to submit their receipt through the app which will immediately store the receipt for future use while also providing the guest with 1 point for every $1 spent.

Current participating retailers include Anthropologie, William Sonoma, Orange Twist, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Francesca’s, Athleta, Club Pilates, GAP, Eastern Mountain Sports, White House Black Market, Barnes & Noble and AMC.

Restaurants include Corners Bakery Café, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and TGI Friday’s.

Right at Home of Central New Jersey can organize a Senior Citizen Prom for local facilities.

They will provide music and entertainment.

A prom king and queen will be crowned.

For more information on how to schedule a prom, call 732-967-0900.

Serving northern Middlesex, Mercer and Monmouth counties.

Gesher LeKesher is currently accepting applications from 11th and 12th grade teens (as of the 2021-22 school year) to participate in this Jewish peer leadership program.

As Gesher “Madrichim” (peer leaders), teens lead a group of seventh to ninth grade “Talmidim” (learners) in outreaches addressing trending topics from a Jewish perspective including friendships, the impact of social media, peer pressure, prejudice, and anti-Semitism on campus.

Gesher LeKesher meets six hours each month: two Monday night trainings from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and an additional outreach time either Monday/Wednesday night or Sunday morning.

For more information, visit www.jfcsonline.org/gesher-lekesher.

The Jewish Community Youth Foundation is kicking off its 19th year giving back to local, national and global non-profits. The program brings together teens in grades 8-12 from the Mercer and Bucks counties area.

The Jewish Community Youth Foundation is a project of Jewish Family & Children’s Service of Greater Mercer County and the Ricky and Andrew J. Shechtel Philanthropic Fund.

The program is designed to have teens learn about, experience, and act upon Jewish values.

Each teen philanthropist donates their own money which gets matched and pooled with money they fundraise during the program. Students meet to discuss Tzedakah and explore needs and the non-profit organizations who address them. At year-end, each group decides how their dollars will be donated.

Registration is now open for all participants in eighth through tenth grades, and returning participants in 11th and 12th grades.

Space is limited.

For more information or to register, visit www.jfcsonline.org/jcyf.

Princeton Girlchoir (PGC) and Princeton Boychoir (PBC) are now auditioning new choristers for the 2021-22 season.

Any child entering grades 3-12 this fall is welcomed.

Both choirs are programs of Westrick Music Academy (WMA).

Classes will focus on choral skills, ensemble building, music theory, sight reading, song writing, rhythm training and more. In addition, the choirs have a full year of events and performances planned.

Interested singers have the option to have a live audition via Zoom, or submit an audition video. Auditions for new choristers are scheduled throughout the month of June, but interested singers are encouraged to apply early.

To learn more about the process or to schedule an audition, visit WestrickMusic.org/auditions

Westrick Music Academy (WMA), home of Princeton Girlchoir and Princeton Boychoir, is currently enrolling students of all ages in a variety of music education classes.

For musicians in grades 3-12, there are a variety of classes for all levels.

In the Ukulele group class, students will build their musicianship while learning to play traditional songs on one the most delightful instruments.

Students can also take individual voice lessons to grow their singing and performance skills.

Adults can also take a beginner Ukulele class, learning basic chords and strumming techniques, or a Ukulele class for experienced players looking to hone their skills.

Westrick Music Academy also looks forward to hosting Camp Westrick this summer, which features voice training and performance with children’s choir directors, musical theater class, daily choir rehearsals, development of musicianship, games, and more.

For more information, visit WestrickMusic.org/education

The Bordentown Historical Society needs a female theatrical storyteller for its award-winning Harrowing History performances.

Looking for a woman who likes to perform, dress up in period costumes and entertain people.

Send a message with contact information to kkantorski@aol.com

The collaborative oral history project, Voices of Princeton, is seeking to preserve community members’ pandemic stories. This collecting initiative is being led by the Princeton Public Library and the Historical Society of Princeton as part of the Voices of Princeton project. Community members can record a conversation with a family member, friend, or neighbor, or can record a monologue reflection. Comprehensive instructions, including technology tips and question prompts, are available in a pandemic oral history guide on the Voices of Princeton website. No oral history experience or special equipment is needed. Questions probe reflection on pandemic life, including day-to-day activities, emotions, family, activities, new hobbies, coming out of isolation, vaccination, and hopes and plans for the future. All recordings will be archived at the Historical Society of Princeton and will be made available on the Voices of Princeton website. Stories already shared over the past year are available now as part of the COVID-19 Collection on the Voices of Princeton website. For more information, visit www.princetonlibrary.org

McCarter Theatre Center’s Resident Producer Debbie Bisno presents “The Manic Monologues.”

This initiative brings to life true stories submitted by resilient people across the world living with mental health challenges, performed by a celebrated cast of actors and enhanced by interactive design and technology.

To watch, visit www.mccarter.org/manicmonologues

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Westrick Music Academy (WMA), home of Princeton Girlchoir and Princeton Boychoir, is currently enrolling students of all ages in a variety of music education classes, exploring new and engaging ways to build and strengthen musicianship skills.

For musicians in grades 3-12, there are a variety of classes for all levels. Learn how to relax and strengthen muscles while focusing on the slow, deep breathing used in singing with Yoga for Singers. In Musical Theater Fun, young artists will engage in activities focused on singing techniques, character development, acting skills and dance/choreography in preparation for a final showcase performance. In the Ukulele group class, students will build their musicianship while learning to play traditional songs on one the most delightful instruments.

Adults will also find opportunities for musical growth with WMA. In Group Ukelele for Adults, learn basic chords and strumming techniques.

WMA also looks forward to hosting a Comedy Improv Workshop this term. This highly interactive, one-day class is open to anyone of any experience level.

Find more information on WMA’s music education programs, register for a class, or learn more about WMA’s flagship choir programs at WestrickMusic.org/education.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

French American School Princeton (FASP) is accepting enrollment.

At FASP, students in preschool (3 years old) through grade 8 benefit from a rigorous bilingual curriculum accredited by the Middle State Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools and the French Ministry of Education; personalized attention thanks to small class sizes; and a multicultural community with more than 30 nationalities represented.

FAPS is located at 75 Mapleton Road, Princeton.

Visit ecoleprinceton.org, call 609-430-3001 or email admissions@ecoleprinceton.org.

McCarter Theatre Center presents Fireside Chats to “spark” conversation in the community.

Filmed on the front lawn of the Princeton theater, student activities, Pulitzer Prize-winners, local business owners and others are interviewed by Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen.

To catch up on past episodes or to subscribe to the free YouTube channel, and to be notified when new episodes become available, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=GI3dS2j-mQA&list=PLqL4nAGyr4JT6UYYM99VHLHlmB2wXqSrF

The Township of Hillsborough is working with Town Planner to produce a 250th anniversary edition of the color printed 2021 calendar, which will be mailed out to every residence in Hillsborough.

This year, the twist is historic pictures to commemorate Hillsborough’s 250-year history. Individuals interested in submitting photographs for consideration can email their high resolution image to pborek@hillsborough-nj.org. There is no guarantee any photo will be used. A photo release will need to accompany the picture. The photo release form is found at www.hillsborough-nj.org The printing of the calendar is funded through the various advertisements contained within the calendar. Contact Jim O’Dowd at 973-650-2736 or jimodowd@townplanner.com for more information regarding advertising.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey seeks compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families. Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their homes, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. They read to the patient, reminisce about their lives, play cards, help with letter writing and provide respite for caregivers. Visits can be virtual, and are either during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work within the hospice office. Patient care volunteers complete an application and attend a virtual volunteer training program that covers the role of a hospice volunteer. Day and evening virtual training programs are offered. To sign up for the next virtual training class, contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email deborah@dovehs.com.

The Mercer County Solidarity Network (MCSN) is a new mutual aid group designed to connect people in need throughout Mercer County with people who can help meet those needs.

The group is looking for individuals, families and businesses who would like to donate their time, resources or goods/services with people who have been affected by the pandemic and who request support. There is no minimum obligation – donors can specify whatever they feel they can provide and the group will match donors with individuals who have expressed a related need.

To sign up as a donor, visit www.mercersolidarity.org/ or email MercerCountyPOL@gmail.com.

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that promotes communication, public speaking and leadership.

The Toastmasters Club in Hillsborough holds virtual meetings on the first and third Thursdays of the month beginning at 7:15 p.m.

For more information on Toastmasters International, visit www.toastmasters.org/

Co-Dependents Anonymous Step Study Meeting. CoDA is a fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships. Meetings are held every Friday evenings. The 24 Club, The 1860 House, 2nd floor, 124 Montgomery Road, Skillman. For more information, email fridayeveningcoda@gmail.com.

VFW Meetings: Monthly meetings of the Hillsborough Memorial VFW Post 8371 are held the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. in the Somerset County Hillsborough Senior Center, 339 S. Branch Road. The post’s mission is Veterans and Military Support, Youth Scholarship Activities and Community Service. All veterans with foreign service are welcome as members to assist the post in achieving its mission. For information regarding membership, post activities or the youth scholarship programs, contact Commander Tom Cellilli via phone or text at 908-255-3669.

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group: Following the guidelines of the Alzheimer’s Association, the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group is “a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia to meet and develop a mutual support system.” The group meets the first Monday and second Wednesday of each month at the Bridgewater United Methodist Church, 651 Country Club Road, Bridgewater. All are welcome.

Free weekly support groups: Carrier Clinic hosts free weekly support groups on the campus throughout the year. These support programs include:

Weekend Codependency Program, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Bright Futures for Kids, Sundays, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Parents Support Group, Mondays, 7-8:30 p.m.

Mood Disorder Support Group, Thursdays, 7:30-9:15 p.m.

For more information about these or other services and programs available at Carrier Clinic, visit CarrierClinic.org or call 908-281-1513. For more information, visit CarrierClinic.org/WhatToDo.

Midweek meals: The Wednesday midweek meals held in Asbury Hall, at the United Methodist Church of Bound Brook, have started back up. All seniors are invited for a full course meal for $4. Bring friends and family to enjoy a meal and fellowship.

Pop Warner: Calling all 5-7 year olds. Hillsborough Dukes Pop Warner is offering free Flag Football registration to first time players, including instructional and safe environment with fun training activities to teach core skills. Every child plays every game and the Dukes are the only organization that requires coaches to be USA Football Heads Up Certified. There are no tryouts or team drafting. Visit register.hillsboroughdukes.com to register. For more information, contact football@hillsboroughdukes.com.

Coping with addiction: Parents of Addicted Children helps parents understand and cope with drug problems they are facing, and will face, with their children. Meets first and third Monday of month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Neshanic Reformed Church, 715 Amwell Road.

Alzheimer’s support group: The Alzheimer’s Association has a support group in Hillsborough. Family members and caregivers come together to share information and support in a safe, confidential atmosphere. Meetings are the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Brookdale Hillsborough, 600 Auten Road. Call 908-431-1300.

Mothers of Preschoolers: MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meets from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays at the Fellowship Bible Church building, 109 New Amwell Road. The group says it meets to “laugh, cry and embrace the journey of motherhood.” Sponsored by Crossroads Community Church, it hears speakers, has a craft or project and lots of conversation and refreshment. Child care is provided. For information, see www.crossroadsnj.org/MOPS. Registration fee is required.

Divorce support group: A nondenominational support group to help separated and divorced people to a new beginning. The group meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 7-8:30 p.m. at Hillsborough Presbyterian Church, Route 206 at Homestead Road. Call 908-295-6740.

Swim lessons at HRC: The Swim Academy at HRC, located at 30 Brower Lane, Hillsborough, is offering swim lessons for all ages and levels. Call HRC Fitness at 908-359-3600 to register or visit www.hrcfitness.com for class schedules.

