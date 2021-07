West Windsor police are searching for the vandals who damaged the cricket pitch at the West Windsor Community Park on the Princeton-Hightstown Road sometime between June 22 and 23.

The vandals used an “unknown means” to cause $10,000 worth of damage to the cricket pitch. The area has been rendered unplayable, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the West Windsor Police Department at 609-799-1222 or call the anonymous tip line at 609-799-0452.