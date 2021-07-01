Man charged with allegedly stabbing two people at hotel after-party

A Trenton man who stabbed two party-goers at the Hyatt Place Princeton hotel on Route 1 is facing weapons charges in the June 5 incident, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The man has been charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault. He allegedly had a knife in his possession.

The man stabbed the two victims during a fight that broke out during a birthday party “after-party” at the Hyatt Place Princeton hotel, police said. The fight, which involved several people, started inside the hotel and ended outside.

The two victims were taken to the emergency room at the Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton “by others,” police said.

None of the persons involved in the fight notified the hotel staff, police said.

One of of the victims had several stab wounds to his abdomen, and cuts to his cheek and nose, police said. The other victim suffered several stab wounds to his abdomen, back and forearm.

The West Windsor Police Department was not notified of the stabbings, and learned of the incident after being contacted by the Trenton Police Department. Information provided to hospital staff by the victims indicated that their injuries occurred during a fight at the hotel, which in turn was relayed to the Trenton Police Department.

Through their investigation, West Windsor police identified the suspect. He was arrested on unrelated charges June 24 in Monmouth County. He was turned over to the Trenton Police Department on an outstanding warrant, and then take to the Mercer County Corrections Center in connection with the two stabbings, police said.

The West Windsor Police Department was aided by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.