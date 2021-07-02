Examiner News Briefs, July 7

Millstone Township officials have authorized an increase in the contract for a metal storage building at the new Millstone Park, Red Valley Road.

On June 16, Township Committee members passed a resolution increasing the $368,500 contract that had previously been awarded to JNP Construction by $20,000. The contract now totals $388,500.

According to the resolution, the increase was authorized because municipal officials and Jersey Central Power and Light, which provides electrical service to Millstone, required a new underground electrical service and a spare conduit to the storage building.

The change order is the first approved by the governing body. The original contract was awarded in December 2020.

Millstone Park currently has limited accessibility to the public. Mayor Gary Dorfman said the park is functionally usable as a greenscape area, while the opening of the hardscape area is pending.

“There are going to be a variety of recreational activities available,” Dorfman said. “There will be tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball, pickleball, bocce and a fantastic walking path around the perimeter of the park.

“There is a fishing pond and a lake. I look forward to the community making great use of the facility. In the near future, we will have portions of the facility lit … during the week and hours to extend usage of the park for the community,” Dorfman said.

Kaylee Munster of Allentown High School has been named a 2021 recipient of the ERA Central Realty Group EDGE Scholarship.

The other recipients of the scholarship are Hannah Augsback Lamma of Colts Neck High School, Maya Tanikawa of Northern Burlington Regional High School, Zachary Shafer of Nottingham High School and Mary Paskhaver of West Windsor-Plainsboro South High School.

According to a press release, the recipients have shown they embody the same ideals for which the business’s Realtor professionals are known: ethics, dedication, genuineness and an entrepreneurial spirit.

The scholarship program, which began in 2005, is funded by the Realtor associates of ERA Central Realty Group and matched by the company. Since its inception, the EDGE Scholarship has awarded $68,200 in scholarships, according to the press release.

Republicans Eric Davis and Tara Zabrosky, and Democrat Ray Dothard, have been nominated by their respective political parties to seek two available three-year terms on the Township Committee in Millstone Township in the Nov. 2 general election.

The terms currently held by Republicans Gary Dorfman and Nancy Grbelja will be on the ballot. Dorfman and Grbelja did not file nominating petitions to run in 2021 and they will conclude their service in December.

In the June 8 primary election, Davis and Zabrosky ran unopposed for the Republican nominations. Zabrosky received 646 votes and Davis received 643 votes, according to results posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office.

No Democrats filed a nominating petition to run for the Township Committee. In the June 8 primary election, Dothard received seven write-in votes to become a Democratic nominee, according to the clerk’s office.

Republicans hold all five seats on the Township Committee.