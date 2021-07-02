Pedestrian struck by freight train in Hopewell Twp.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a CSX freight train on a section of the railroad tracks between Titus Mill Road and Hopewell-Pennington Road shortly before 2 p.m. July 2, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department.

Police were called to the scene after it was reported that someone had been struck by the CSX freight train, which was traveling north on the railroad tracks. CSX is a rail-based freight transporter.

When police and first responders from the Hopewell Fire Department and the Hopewell Valley Emergency Medical Services arrived, they found the victim – described as a white man – lying near the railroad tracks.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of family members, suffered injuries consistent with being struck by a train, police said. Rail transportation was held up for several hours during the initial investigation.

The incident is still under investigation by the Hopewell Township Police Department and the CSX Federal Railroad Police.