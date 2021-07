Woodbridge postponed its fireworks display from Friday, July 2, to Monday, July 5, due to the high probability of thunderstorms with high winds and lightning after 4 p.m. today.

The same details apply for Monday: doors open at 4 p.m., a local band called Power Train will play at 5 p.m., presentations begin at 7 p.m., and The Nerds will perform after that, with fireworks at dusk, and The Nerds again after the display.

The event will be held at Alvin P. Williams Park in Sewaren.