Celebrate Patriotism Month with storytimes, activities, play performances

The Arts Institute of Middlesex County is presenting, promoting and supporting a multitude of arts and culture events, exhibitions and shows throughout July that are primarily centered around Patriotism Month.

While COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, artists all over the county continue to come together to connect residents through public art, virtual experiences and performances.

The county’s Arts Institute has helped partners navigate this new environment with engaging and thought-provoking experiences.

These events can be accessed virtually every Wednesday at 4 p.m. and are free to enjoy for all county residents and beyond.

July’s event highlights include:

July 7 at 4 p.m.: In celebration of Patriotism Month, join the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick in a reading of “A Revolutionary Celebration,” written and illustrated by Christee Curran-Bauer. Learn about the history of Fourth of July that took place in Middlesex County.

July 14 at 4 p.m.: Join the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick in a reading of “Soñadores/Dreamers” written and illustrated by Yuyi Morales. Learn about the migration experience to the United States, and sketch out your own dreams.

July 21 at 4 p.m.: Join the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick in a reading of “The Name Jar,” written and illustrated by Yangsook Choi. After learning about the importance of taking pride in names and where they come from, join a decorative name writing activity.

July 28 at 4 p.m.: Join the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick in a reading of “We Came to America,” written and illustrated by Faith Ringgold. After learning about the rich cultural history of migration to the United States, join a flag making activity. In addition, Plays-in-the-Park brings Broadway-caliber musical theater to Middlesex County. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at Roosevelt Park in Edison. Admission is free. Performances are “America the Beautiful” at 8 p.m. July 2 and “Rock, Roll & Soul” at 8 p.m. July 23.

Visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Artsculture for full details on the events. Registration details and links to livestream events are available.

To honor Patriotism Month, the Arts Institute will present a series of videos and content at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/A-Revolutionary-Celebration.aspx.