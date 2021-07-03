Cranbury Princeton students receive scholarships from Cranbury Lions Club

Cranbury Lions ClubANDREW HARRISON/STAFF

The Cranbury Lions Club has selected five Cranbury students for its annual scholarships program.

During the first in-person dinner meeting after the pandemic in June, the recipients were recognized for the scholarships at the Cranbury Inn on June 23.

“It was great to meet again. The Cranbury Lions are not only sharing a passion for community service, but we also have close relationships. Standing together, honoring young citizens that serve the community already at this young age, was wonderful,” said Joerg Roscher, chairman of the Lions Club Student Affairs Committee.

For the Todd M Beamer Memorial Scholarship, the winner is Princeton High School (PHS) senior Flynn Kinney. According to Roscher, he has an excellent academic record, showed great initiative and leadership in school and for his sports, and additionally is very engaged for Operation Smile and as a Helene Cody scholar, according to a release.

The scholarship is in honor of Todd Beamer, who gave his life on Sept. 11, 2001, leading other passengers in overpowering the hijackers of United Airlines Flight 93. He was a Cranbury resident and Lion.

Aurora Yuan, also a senior at PHS, was awarded with the Dr. David C. Tudor Scholarship. While acting in different roles, e.g., as captain of the science Olympic team, as president of SiSTEM (that supports girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), or as a finalist for Project Green, she showed great passion for science and the environment, according to the statement. The scholarship committee was especially convinced about her engagement against climate change, according to the statement.

The scholarship is named after David Tudor, a Cranbury Lion who was a veterinarian and professor at Rutgers.

Louise Carroll and Tyler Cenci, two Cranbury Middle School students, were awarded with the Stan Thomas Community Service Award. Both showed outstanding initiative and leadership: Carroll with a passion for learning and STEM, supporting her peers in many ways, e.g., launching the Cranbury STEAM fair; And Tyler Cenci, supporting a multitude of Cranbury events, showing a real passion in maintaining the preserves and nature around Cranbury, according to the statement.

The award is named after Stan Thomas, a lifelong Cranbury resident who shared his time and energy with volunteer organizations in Cranbury, namely Boy scout Troop 52, his church and the Lions Club, according to club officials.

Mary Mena was honored with the Lion’s We Serve Scholarship. This award is given to students that show great results at school and that the Club also wants to support financially.

“Mary won the award the fourth time, and each time the scholarship was in honor of a different Cranbury Lion” Roscher said. “The reason is that we rename this scholarship each year after a recently passed member.”

This year, the award was in honor of Eufronio Carreno, who passed away in February. He was an active Cranbury Lion who represented the motto of “We Serve” in an exemplary way.

Each year, the Cranbury Lions Club gives a total of $5,000 through these scholarships. The goal is not only to acknowledge students that show exceptional community service and results, but also to motivate others to follow these role models.

“And of cause,” Roscher said in the statement, “the club also looks out for future members.”