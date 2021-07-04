Deadline to file to run for Princeton school board approaches

Time is running out for potential candidates who want to serve on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education.

The deadline to file a nominating petition for one of three seats on the school board is July 26 at 4 p.m. The nominating petition, which has to be signed by 10 registered voters who live in Princeton, must be turned in to the Mercer County Clerk’s Office in Trenton.

The school board election is Nov. 2. The term is for three years.

At stake are the seats held by school board members Betsy Baglio, Daniel Dart and Brian McDonald.

Neither Dart nor McDonald has decided whether to seek a second term on the school board.

Dart said the deadline to file to run again is July 26, and at this point he is “still evaluating the various opportunities to continue to support our wonderful schools and the community.”

McDonald said serving on the school board is a “huge time commitment.” He said that if he decides to run for another term, he wants to be sure that he can commit the time needed to be an effective board member.

Baglio could not be reached for comment.

Candidates for school board must be at least 18 years old, be able to read and write, and hold U.S. citizenship. They must have lived in the school district for at least one year, and be registered to vote.

They may not have an interest in, or hold a claim against, the school board. They may not serve on the municipal governing body, and may not be disqualified from holding office because of conviction of certain crimes.

Nominating petitions and the school board packet are available through the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, under the “Elections” tab, at www.mercercounty.org.