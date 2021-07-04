Examiner Datebook, July 7

• The second “Artist on the Avenue” free summer concert will be held at 7 p.m. July 9 behind Bruno’s One Sweet Ride, 19 N. Main St., Allentown. The Successful Failures will perform. The band hails from Trenton and combines Americana, pop, rock and bluegrass. All are welcome to attend. Attendees are reminded to bring a chair.

• Allentown High School classes of 1980 and 1981 will hold a combined 40th reunion on Oct. 23 from 5-11 p.m. at the New Egypt Elks Club. Organizers of the reunion are looking to connect with fellow classmates who would be interested in attending. Details: Todd Schmitt at tfschmitt27@gmail.com

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a mill demonstration, Saturdays and Sundays, July 10-11, 17-18, 24-25 and 31 from 1-4 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford, Upper Freehold Township. See the 19th century gristmill in action. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Edible History Series: Ice Cream, July 10 from 2-3 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. Using recipes from the 19th century, help crank ice cream in the shade of the ice house, and then consume the results of our labor. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present the Casual Birder, July 13 at 9 a.m. at Crosswicks Creek Park, Upper Freehold Township; meet in the Polhemustown Road parking lot. Join a park system naturalist for a relaxing morning bird walk. Open to ages 11 and up; under 18 with adult. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide

support to local hospice patients and their families. Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office. To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Accordion Melodies of the 1890s, July 17 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a 19th Century Woodworking Demonstration, July 17 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See how the carpenter uses 19th century woodworking and carving tools during this demonstration. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The 2021 Discussion Series will continue with “It’s All About the Plan!” on July 27 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The presenters will be Kathy Lo Bue, a registered investment advisor and fiduciary, and Cathy Sikorski, a practicing and consulting elder law attorney. Topics include: Tools in our Tool Box; Life happens – are you prepared?; Who Gets What?; The Conversation; and The Plan! The series is free, non-sectarian and open to the community. The series is sponsored by Kathy Lo Bue, managing director, Glen Eagle Advisors, LLC. Call 732-866-6660 for Zoom webinar registration information.

• The 2021 Monmouth County Fair will be held at the East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold Township, from July 21-25. Hours are 4-11 p.m. July 21-23; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 24; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 25. General admission is $8 per adult; children 17 and under are admitted free. On July 25, attendees 65 and older and active military with card are free. Discounted pre-sale passes will be available through the Viply app starting July 15. Follow the Monmouth County Park System on social media. Details: www.MonmouthCountyFair.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Allentown Village Initiative (TAVI) invites area residents to join a special effort to patronize local businesses. Register at www.allentownvinj.org to receive a weekly email highlighting Allentown’s shops and restaurants. The email will showcase unique products, services and specials offered by entrepreneurs throughout Allentown and Upper Freehold Township. There is no charge to participate. To register and for more information, visit www.allentownvinj.org

• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com

• Samaritan Center, a joint ministry of St. Thomas More and Old Tennent Presbyterian churches, operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center. Volunteers are always welcome.

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

