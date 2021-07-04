Hopewell Theater will reopen in September with performance by hometown artist

After a year-and-a-half shutdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Hopewell Theater is reopening its doors on Sept. 10 – the date of the theater’s four-year anniversary – with a grand reopening show featuring international recording artist Danielia Cotton.

The event begins with a pre-show party at 6:30 p.m., followed by an 8 p.m. celebration performance by Cotton.

All attending patrons will receive a free gift, courtesy of the artist and Hopewell Theater.

Light refreshments will be available for purchase at concessions.

Cotton, a rock singer-songwriter born and raised in Hopewell, returns to the theater for this celebratory concert alongside national recording guitarist Matt Beck, and founding member of The Spin Doctors, drummer Aaron Comess, according to information provided by Hopewell Theater.

“Happy to be a part of the official reopening of my hometown theater post-COVID lockdown,” Cotton said in the statement. “It is my honor to once again perform in this small but mighty theater that has become a true gem in the town I grew up in.”

Hopewell Theater celebrated its first grand reopening in September 2017 after new owners rescued the building from extreme disrepair by performing an extensive renovation of the landmark 176-seat theater, according to the statement.

A new production company came in to redesign and operate the theater, a partnership between Mitchel Skolnick and Sara Scully, ScullyOne Productions.

The theater received awards for its 2017 redesign from Qualified Remodeler Magazine and a Good Neighbor Award from New Jersey Business and Industry Association for improving New Jersey’s economy and landscape, according to the statement.

In March 2020, however, live venues were among the first wave of businesses forced to close their doors for safety purposes under State Executive Orders, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit New Jersey. Only recently, this past May, were live venues allowed to reopen at full capacity without state-mandated restrictions, according to the statement.

Despite state and federal promises for financial aid, New Jersey indie venues have yet to see the relief funding, despite being among the first to close and last to open, according to the statement. Not all venues have survived the pandemic, and many will struggle to reopen after over a year of being closed.

Hopewell Theater was among the venues fortunate enough to make it through to the other side of the pandemic.

“We are relieved to be reopening and grateful to our patrons for their support during this long shut down,” said Scully, executive director and co-founder of Hopewell Theater. “We cannot wait to see everyone together again in our theater at our reopening celebration, Sept. 10.”

The theater will reopen at full capacity with an eclectic lineup of programs all while taking necessary precautions for the safety of its patrons, staff, and artists, including HVAC upgrades among other health measures.

Tickets are $30-35 ($36 on day of show) and can be purchased in advance at www.HopewellTheater.com

Tickets are on sale now for theater members, and will be available to the general public beginning July 6.