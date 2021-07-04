Tri-Town News Datebook, July 7

• Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide

support to local hospice patients and their families. Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office. To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

• New Jersey Blood Services will conduct blood drives on the following dates: July 8, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 13, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 14, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; July 15, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• New Jersey Blood Services will conduct blood drives on the following dates: July 20, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 21, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; July 22, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 27, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 28, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; July 29, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call toll free, 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Seining Along Sandy Hook Bay, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, July 2-30, from 11 a.m. to noon at Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth. Join a hands-on nature program and discover a variety of fish, crabs and other sea creatures by pulling a long seine net along the edge of the bay. Closed-toe shoes are required. Meet on the beach near the parking lot. Parents or guardians are required to stay with and supervise their children. This program is designed for individuals and families. Weather permitting. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a Wheat Harvest and Threshing Demonstration, July 10-11 from noon to 2 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See the farm staff harvest and thresh this year’s wheat crop. On July 10, the wheat will be cut, gathered and bundled into sheathes using a horse-drawn grain binder. On July 11, the staff will use a 19th century belt-driven Champion thresher to separate the wheat grain from the straw and the chaff. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Accordion Melodies of the 1890s, July 17 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a 19th Century Woodworking Demonstration, July 17 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See how the carpenter uses 19th century woodworking and carving tools during this demonstration. Free event. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.

• The 2021 Discussion Series will continue with “It’s All About the Plan!” on July 27 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The presenters will be Kathy Lo Bue, a registered investment advisor and fiduciary, and Cathy Sikorski, a practicing and consulting elder law attorney. Topics include: Tools in our Tool Box; Life happens – are you prepared?; Who Gets What?; The Conversation; and The Plan! The series is free, non-sectarian and open to the community. The series is sponsored by Kathy Lo Bue, managing director, Glen Eagle Advisors, LLC. Call 732-866-6660 for Zoom webinar registration information.

• The 2021 Monmouth County Fair will be held at the East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold Township, from July 21-25. Hours are 4-11 p.m. July 21-23; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 24; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 25. General admission is $8 per adult; children 17 and under are admitted free. On July 25, attendees 65 and older and active military with card are free. Discounted pre-sale passes will be available through the Viply app starting July 15. Follow the Monmouth County Park System on social media. Details: www.MonmouthCountyFair.com or 732-842-4000.

• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com

• New Jersey Blood Services, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for volunteers. Blood drive volunteers assist donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service and be able to perform tasks as needed. Must have transportation. All training is provided. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, visit https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• The Moms Online Group is a peer-run group for mothers seeking mutual support, coping strategies, self-care tips and wellness resources. Meets weekly via Zoom at 8 p.m. on Wednesday or by call-in. Virtual participants use zoom./us/join and meeting ID 932 2282 2193. Phone-in participants call 929-205-6099. Offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey – Ocean County. Details: Email mleotis@mhanj.org

• “Creativity Unleashed” is a weekly online group; participants explore art as an outlet for expression and a means to enhance positive mood and emotions. No art skills required. Meets at 2 p.m. on Sunday online or by call-in. Use this link zoom./us/join and meeting ID 933 5544 9291. Call-in option is 929-205-6099. Offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey – Ocean County. Details: Email mleotis@mhanj.org

• “Dealing with Depression” is a weekly support group for individuals who have dealt with depression and individuals living with depression; peers provide support, strategies and understanding. Meets at 7 p.m. on Monday via Zoom at zoom./us/join with meeting ID 989 0902 6160 or by call-in at 929-205-6099. Offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey – Ocean County. Details: Email mleotis@mhanj.org

Items for the Datebook may be sent to news@thetritownnews.com. Please submit items at least two weeks prior to a scheduled event.