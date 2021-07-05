D&R Greenway Land Trust completes first phase carbon-sequestration process at St. Michaels Farm Preserve 

Growth of lush forage grasses exceeds expectations in fields fertilized with a special mix of organic materials and minerals, according to information provided by D&R.

Despite significant spring rains, followed by a hot, dry spell mandating irrigation, just two weeks after planting, production was twice that of grasses grown in control areas, and has been increasing since the first test results, according to the statement.

Three independent researchers, including from Princeton University and the University of Vermont, are evaluating results in the amended fields compared with control areas not treated with SCP’s natural, organic soil amendments.

In May, SCP’s special mix of soil fertilizer, an organic blend of minerals and microbes, was spread on 50 acres of fields on D&R Greenway’s St. Michaels Farm Preserve in Hopewell. The first phase of the project, which included deliveries and mixing of materials, and spreading organic elements on the fields, is now complete.

The goal is to increase productivity exponentially to expand the ability of the plants to sequester and store carbon from the atmosphere.

If successful, the science will demonstrate how agriculture can be managed to diminish catastrophic climate change, according to the statement.