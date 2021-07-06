Community Bulletin Board: Criterion Sentinel (for July 7)

Middlesex College will host a two-hour in-person Continuing Education Open House at its centrally-located campus in Edison on July 15 from 6-8 p.m.

Park in lot 11.

Held outdoors under tents, the open house will give prospective students and visitors the opportunity to learn more about the wide array of noncredit courses that make up Continuing Education programs at Middlesex College, including allied health, English as a second language, business and personal development, as well as information about enrollment and related career outcomes.

Middlesex College’s Continuing Education instructors will be on hand to describe the many programs, answer questions and help participants register for the fall semester.

In addition to the Edison campus, Middlesex College offers instruction at its centers in New Brunswick and Perth Amboy.

Additionally, representatives from the College’s Career Training Center will be on-site to explain how students can obtain a high school diploma or intensive training in computers and accounting.

Admissions representatives from the Associate Degree programs will also be at the open house.

For more information, call 732-906-7740 or visit ajaeger@middlesexcc.edu.

To learn more about Continuing Education at Middlesex College, visit middlesexcc.edu/continuing-education.

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

An exhibit of traditional heirloom Ukrainian embroideries and an illustrative lecture are being presented at the Barron Arts Center by the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, Branch 98.

The exhibit will include a display of traditional embroideries: women’s and men’s clothing, costumes, pillows and other assorted embroidered articles. These embroideries represent the uniqueness of regional motifs, designs/stitches and colors.

An illustrative lecture will be available on July 22 via a link on the Barron Arts Facebook page. Visit www.facebook.com/BarronArtsCenter/ for details.

The exhibit will run through Aug. 27 at Barrons Arts Center, 582 Rahway Ave., Woodbridge.

The Woodbridge Toy Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11 at the Hampton Inn, 370 Route 9, Woodbridge.

Vintage and collectible toys, action figures, die cast, Funko collectibles.

Hosted by NJ Minicon, Woodbridge Toy Show and Jersey Shore Toy Show.

Tickets are sold out, but to be added to the wait list, visit www.facebook.com/woodbridgetoyshow

The Woodbridge Township concert series will continue on July 8 with Kickback Band, July 15 with Recalibrators, July 22 with Shaman, July 29 with Shore Soundz, Aug. 5 with Uncle Pecos, Aug. 12 with Nine South, Aug. 19 with Seven Stone, and Aug. 26 with Marty & The Martians.

All concerts take place at 7:30 p.m. on the lawn of Woodbridge High School, 25 Samuel Lupo Pl.

Middlesex County’s theater and music series are back this summer, planned for outdoor, in-person performances.

Plays-in-the-Park will be held at the Stephen J. Capestro Theater stage, Roosevelt Park, 1 Pine Dr., Edison, at 8 p.m.

The schedule is:

July 23, “Rock Roll & Soul”

Aug. 13-15, “Showtune”

The Box Office opens at 5:30 p.m. and patrons are admitted to the seating area immediately after receiving a free ticket.

Bring a lawn chair.

In the case of inclement weather, save the ticket stub for another performance this season.

For more information, visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/About/ParksRecreation/Pages/PIP/CurrentSeason.aspx

The first two Plays-In-The-Park performances will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/PlaysInThePark

The first part of Music-in-the-Park will be held at the Raritan Bay Waterfront Park stage, South Amboy/Sayreville beachfront, O’Leary Boulevard.

Concerts are from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The schedule is:

July 7 – Danny V’s 52nd Street Band, a tribute to Billy Joel

July 14 – Scarborough Fair, a tribute to Simon & Garfunkel

July 21 – Underwater Airlines rock music

July 28 – Sounds of the Street golden oldies

Aug. 4 – Parkway Soul Motown classics

Aug. 11 – Zydeco-A-Go-Go, New Orleans style Rhythm & Blues, ’40s jazz and swing

Aug. 18 – Green River, a tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival

Aug. 25 – The Perry Brothers, Irish favorites

The second part of Music-In-The-Park will be held on the Plays-in-the-Park stage in Edison.

These concerts start at 6 p.m.:

July 11 – Kraus Memorial Band, music from the theater

July 18 – Into the Woods Woodwind Trio

Aug. 1 – Mark Heter Band

Aug. 8 at – Greg Giannascoli & Friends

Aug. 22 – Silk City Jazz Quartet

Aug. 29 – Sandy Sasso’s Swingin Big Band

In the case of inclement weather, concerts will be cancelled and rescheduled based on band availability. Concerts will not be held indoors as done in past years.

All concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/About/ParksRecreation/Pages/PR/Music-in-the-Park.aspx

Both series, in partnership with MCFOODS, will collect nutritious food for residents in need throughout the season.



Country Sundays will be held in Woodbridge, with a series of concerts at 7 p.m. on the lawn at Woodbridge High School, 25 Samuel Lupo Pl., Woodbridge.

The schedule is: July 11 ZBTB (Zac Brown Tribute Band), July 18 Kinderhook, July 25 Guthrie Brothers, Aug. 1 Live at the Fillmore, Aug. 8 Laurel Canyon (CSN&Y), Aug. 15 Pirate Flag (Kenny Chesney), Aug. 22 Deadgrass (Grateful Dead), Aug. 29 Panama Dead (NRPS), and Sept. 5 Linda Ronstadt Experience.

National Moth Week (NMW) is marking its 10th year July 17-25 with a call to young people around the world to learn about and observe moths in their local habitats.

Each year since 2012, National Moth Week has shone a light on often unheralded moths, calling attention to their beauty, extraordinary diversity and essential role in the natural world as pollinators and a food source for other creatures.

As a worldwide citizen science project, NMW encourages “moth-ers” of all ages and abilities to turn on a light wherever they are and observe and document what they see through photography and data collection. Finding day-flying moths and moth caterpillars can be done in daylight.

Individuals and organizations are invited to register private and public mothing and educational events for free on the NMW website. Due to the pandemic, participants are advised to follow health guidelines and regulations for gatherings in their area. Participants receive a certificate designed by NMW team member and graphic artist Belen Mena.

This year, the NMW team is encouraging kids and teens to discover and learn about moths in their own backyards and communities, or even while away on vacation. Kid-friendly content and tips for beginners, from book lists to light setups and “moth bait” recipes are featured on the NMW website.

NMW participants are invited to contribute their photos and data to NMW partner websites, as well as the NMW Flickr group, which now has over 100,000 moth photos from around the world.

National Moth Week is a project of the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission, a nonprofit organization dedicated to environmental education and conservation. It is now one of the most widespread citizen science projects in the world. It is coordinated by volunteers on the NMW team and country coordinators around the world. It is held annually for nine days during the last full week and two weekends of July.

For more information about National Moth Week, visit nationalmothweek.org, or write to info@nationalmothweek.org.

Also, find National Moth Week on Facebook, Twitter (@moth_week) and Instagram (mothweek). Hashtags: #Nationalmothweek #mothweek

The Daniel Anderl Love is Light 5K will be held July 17 at North Brunswick Community Park, 2053 Route 130, to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Anderl, who was killed in his North Brunswick home on July 19, 2020.

Rain date is July 18.

The event will benefit the St. Joseph High School Daniel Anderl ’18 Memorial Scholarship Fund. Anderl graduated from the Metuchen private school in 2018.

The cost in advance is $25, or $25-$35 in person the day of.

To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/NJ/NorthBrunswickCommunityParkNorthBrunswick/InauguralDanielLoveisLight5K

Or, to donate to the scholarship fund, visit https://alumni.stjoes.org/g/daniel-anderl-18-memorial-fund

The new Jazz Education Series, jointly sponsored by the Metuchen Arts Council-Jazz and the New Jersey Jazz Society, continues on July 18 with “Jeru’s Journey: The Life & Music of Gerry Mulligan” by Sanford Josephson, author of Mulligan’s biography of the same name and editor of “Jersey Jazz” magazine.

Sept. 19 is “Nat King Cole@100: (NKC100) by Will Friedwald, music writer and author of “Straighten Up & Fly Right: The Life & Music of Nat King Cole”.

Oct. 18 is “An Informal Survey of the Great Baritone Saxophonists” by baritone saxophonist Frank Basile, a member of the Village Vanguard Jazz Orchestra and the Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Band.

Nov. 21 is “Ellington and Strayhorn: Alone and Together” by David Hajdu, Columbia University professor, music critic for “The Nation,” and author of “Lush Life,” a biography of Billy Strayhorn.

One additional program will be announced later.

The presentations will be available on the New Jersey Jazz Society website, njjs.org, as well as the NJJS Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Attendance is free, but donations are encouraged.

To register, log on to https://bit.ly/3iaEWqt.

Mobile Family Success Center will hold a Dr. Seuss Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 24 at the Edison Housing Authority, 14 Rev. Samuel Carpenter Blvd., Edison.

The free event will celebrate families in the community. Refreshments, music, raffles, outdoor activities and more are planned.

This is an outdoor event but everyone must wear a mask to enter.

Register at mfscfamilyfunday.eventbrite.com

Prospective school board candidates may obtain a “School Board Candidate Kit” online at www.njsba.org.

Published by the New Jersey School Boards Association, the School Board Candidate Kit includes a nominating petition, information about legal qualifications for school board candidacy and the role of the school board member. Information about the New Jersey School Ethics Act and important dates in the school election process are also included in the kit.

Candidates must file a nominating petition with the Middlesex County Clerk’s Office in order to get their name on the ballot for the annual school election.

The deadline to submit the nominating petition with the Middlesex County Clerk is 4 p.m. Monday, July 26. The election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute will hold the Miles for Minds 5K from July 30 to Aug. 1.

The event benefits JFK Johnson’s Center for Brain Injuries and Stroke Recovery Program.

To register, visit give.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/2021milesforminds

For sponsorship opportunities or event questions, contact Greg Jones at 732-744-5534 or Gregory.jones@hmhn.org

The Metuchen Rescue Squad Benefit Car-Truck-Motorcycle Show is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 8 in the Halsey Street Parking Lot by the American Legion Hall, 17 Calvin Pl., Metuchen. Rain date is Aug. 15.

The pre-registration cost before Aug. 1 is $10 per carload for show vehicles. On the day of, admission is $15.

Admission for spectators is free.

For more information, visit www.metrescuesquad.com

The Edison Police Department is seeking applicants to serve as auxiliary police officers.

Auxiliary police officers are unpaid volunteer positions open to U.S. citizen, age 18 or older, with a high school diploma or a G.E.D, and a valid N.J. driver’s license.

Applicants must be in good physical condition and able to pass a criminal background check and interview.

The applicants should be Edison residents, or live in towns near Edison that do not have auxiliary police officers of their own.

The auxiliary police officers augment the Edison Police Department by assisting with traffic control functions, crowd control and security, road closures, extra patrols in parks and public properties, and may be dispatched to emergency or disaster situations.

All applicants, if selected, will be required to attend the Middlesex County Auxiliary Police Academy which will tentatively start in May or June and extend for six weeks. The training will occur on most Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings and a few Saturdays during that period of time.

Applicants for auxiliary police officer should contact Lt. Robert J. Dudash Jr. at 732-248-6442 or rdudash@edisonpd.org.

Applications can be downloaded from www.edisonnj.org or www.edisonpoliceaux.com

Completed applications must be mailed or dropped off to the Edison Police Department, Patrol Bureau, 100 Municipal Blvd., Edison 08817, Attention: Lt. Robert J. Dudash Jr.

Applications must be submitted by no later than 4 p.m. to be considered for the 2021 appointment process.

Edison’s 24th annual Taste of Middlesex is planned for 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 27 at The Pines Manor, 2085 Route 27, Edison. Each year, the Edison Chamber of Commerce invites restaurants from around Middlesex County to showcase their cuisines. Attendees sample dishes from around the area, then choose the winner by voting for their favorite. The Groove will perform during the evening. Must be 21 or over to attend. Tickets are $50 per person in advance or $60 at the door; seniors get a $5 discount. Or, purchase a 10-pack for $450. The event serves as a fundraising opportunity for non-profits; for every $50 ticket an organization sells, $25 gets donated back to the organization. Unsold tickets must be returned to the chamber by Sept. 1. For more information, email admin@edisonchamber.com or call 732-738-9482.

The YMCA of MEWSA (Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge, South Amboy) will hold its 25th annual YMCA 5K Run/Walk on Sept. 25 at Roosevelt Park in Edison in front of the Lakeview School. Registration is open; early bird rates are available at https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/RooseveltParkEdison/YMCAofMEWSA5k until June 30. The run/walk will be held rain or shine and will have a superhero theme. It will begin at 8:30 a.m., however, virtual option will be available this year as well. Interested participants can get more information at www.ymcaofmewsa.org/janice-garbolino-5K . This run/walk is held each year in memory of Janice Garbolino, the former Health and Wellness Director of the Metuchen Branch YMCA, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2002. This event supports the YMCA of Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge & South Amboy in providing a free exercise program for cancer survivors called Livestrong at the YMCA.

North Brunswick PBA Local 160 announced the return of its annual Cops & Rodders Car Show for Sept. 19. Rain date will be Sept. 26.

More details will be announced.

For more information, email carshow@nbtpba160.com

The YMCA of MEWSA (Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge and South Amboy) will host its annual Richard Hale Memorial Golf Classic on Oct. 7 at the Metuchen Golf and Country Club in Edison.

This fundraiser supports the Y’s Send a Kid to Camp Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to children from underserved families in the community.

In 2020, the Y provided more than $12,000 in camp scholarship funds which provided peace of mind for families facing economic challenges. With these scholarships, campers are less likely to experience summer learning loss and become inactive.

Camp provides access to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) programming, swimming, sports, arts and crafts and more.

The fundraiser starts with lunch and a Bloody Mary bar, a shotgun start at 12:25 p.m., followed by an open bar and dinner, along with several events including a wine pull, raffles and a 50/50 raffle.

Sponsorship opportunities are available which are tax deductible and include recognition in all promotional materials, press releases and in the event program.

For more information, visit www.ymcaofmewsa.org/golf-classic; or contact Catherine Haugh at 732-516-9200, ext. 2083 or catherine.haugh@ymcaofmewsa.org.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its 2021 walk, NAMIWalks NJ Your Way: A United Day of Hope, virtually on Oct. 9

For more information, visit namiwalks.org/newjersey

The Edison YMCA will hold its 12th annual Tot Trot & Fall Festival on Oct. 10, featuring games, activities, vendors and food trucks.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. The race begins at 11 a.m.

The YMCA is located at 1775 Oak Tree Road, Edison.

***

Ongoing

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

The Edison Recreation Department Teen Center is now open at the Minnie B. Veal Community Center.

Open basketball is held from 3-5 p.m. weekdays, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

All teens must have a valid Teen Center Membership I.D. to participate in teen activities.

The half-year non-refundable membership for teens is $5 per resident and $10 per non-resident and is valid through Dec. 31.

Sign up online at www.edisonnj.org. Click on “Register for Recreation Now” and follow the instructions.

All members must adhere to the Teen Center rules.

For more information, call the Edison Recreation Department Monday through Friday at 732-248-7310 or the Minnie B. Veal Community Center at 732-248-7316.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

The Metuchen Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through November.

Walk up only; no curbside or drive-through.

For updates, visit www.metuchenfarmersmarket.com

The Woodbridge Township Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the Town Hall parking lot, 1 Main St., Woodbridge.

Parking will be available at the NJ Transit lot on Eleanor Street.

Face coverings required. Social distancing will be expected.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Keep Middlesex Moving has developed a transportation finder to help seniors find a ride to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The tool allows users to see what transportation options are available at almost all of the 40-plus vaccination sites in Middlesex County.

For more information, visit https://kmm.org/

The Middlesex County Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Mega-site, operated by RWJBarnabas Health, is seeking volunteers to assist in the efficiency of the registration and vaccination process and help visitors feel comfortable.

Volunteers of the mega-site, located at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center, 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, will greet patients and visitors; perform temperature screenings; direct patients through various steps of the vaccination process; provide education materials; and assist with maintaining the registration area and supplying vaccination stations.

Volunteers do not administer vaccines.

Those who apply to volunteer must be a minimum of 18 years old and will be subject to a background check and a drug screen, and will need to sign a confidentiality statement.

College students requiring community service hours are also eligible to volunteer. RWJBarnabas Health will track hours and provide written verification for those who need it.

Volunteers must commit through June to at least two shifts per week from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.; or one full day from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with an hour break for lunch. Shifts are available seven days a week.

Send your name, phone number, email address, desired start date and your availability to Megasite_Volunteer@rwjbh.org.

Middlesex County’s Parks and Recreation Department will accept reservations for picnic groves at nine county parks via a new online reservation system.

The parks included in this new reservation system include Alvin Williams Park in Woodbridge; Donaldson Park in Highland Park; Fords Park in Woodbridge; Johnson Park in Piscataway; Joseph Medwick Park in Carteret; Merrill Park in Woodbridge; Roosevelt Park in Edison; Thompson Park in Monroe; Warren Park in Woodbridge.

These picnic groves offer visitors a socially distanced way to host picnics and small gatherings in an outdoor setting.

Fees vary for each location and are contingent on the Executive Order in place at the time of event.

To reserve a picnic grove online and view a list of accommodations provided at each grove such as electrical outlets, charcoal grills, shelter, etc., visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/About/ParksRecreation/Pages/PR/Reservations.aspx.

A list of rules and regulations for the use of picnic areas will be listed on that page.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@j fsmiddlesex.org

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business. The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs. The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties. Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge. Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey seeks compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families. Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their homes, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. They read to the patient, reminisce about their lives, play cards, help with letter writing and provide respite for caregivers. Visits can be virtual, and are either during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work within the hospice office. Patient care volunteers complete an application and attend a virtual volunteer training program that covers the role of a hospice volunteer. Day and evening virtual training programs are offered. To sign up for the next virtual training class, contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email deborah@dovehs.com.

The United Way of Central Jersey’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund will assist individuals and families affected by the novel coronavirus with crucial basic expenses including rent, utilities, prescription medication/medical supplies, child care and food.

United Way will work with trusted community partners to identify individuals and families most in need of this temporary support.