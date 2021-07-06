"The White Lotus" cast PHOTO CREDIT: COURTESY OF HBO

× "The White Lotus" cast PHOTO CREDIT: COURTESY OF HBO

By Rick Gables

HBO is set to debut its six-episode limited series, The White Lotus, on Sunday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This social satire set at an exclusive tropical resort, follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself. The cast includes Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, along with recurring guest stars: Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano, and Lukas Gage.

TBS will premiere the third season of the anthology comedy series Miracle Workers on Tuesday, July 13, at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. The new season will time transport cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Jon Bass to the American Old West. Set in the year 1844, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail follows an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and an adventurous prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril.

Wedding season is upon us and brides are flocking to Kleinfeld, the premiere bridal mecca, for help completing their perfect wedding vision! TLC’s series, Say Yes to the Dress returns Saturday, July 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. While Randy cannot be in the salon full-time yet, he is working his magic from afar and ushering in a new virtual era in the Kleinfeld experience. This season, the brides arrive with a renewed energy and fresh set of challenges like a blind bride trying to find her perfect silhouette, a situation involving two brides sharing a budget and a fiancé, and a virtual bride having second thoughts on her pandemic purchase. But some familiar challenges like last-minute shopping, over-the-top requests, outspoken entourages and one very picky former dance mom still test the team. And in a special episode, Randy’s former on-set assistant gives us a peek behind the curtain as she searches for her own wedding dress. Plus, weddings take on a new meaning this season as families and friends gather to celebrate for the first time since the pandemic started.