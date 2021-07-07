Build a fairy container garden, take a Zumba class through North Brunswick Library

The North Brunswick Public Library announced its July adult programs.
Animal Zentangle workshop with April Zay, 7 p.m. July 8
In this step-by-step workshop, participants will create interesting and easily recognizable animal silhouettes and then add patterns inside the silhouette. The only supplies needed are pencils, paper (ink pens optional), and imagination.
Register in advance for this Zoom program at https://forms.gle/5bvQZUji5JEKMYWy9
Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org
Disability Law: Successful Transition to Adulthood at 7 p.m. July 13
Families of children with disabilities are encouraged to join attorney Tina M. James for an informative overview about options for guardianship at age 18. James will discuss when guardianship is needed, the difference between plenary guardianship and limited guardianship, covering the court process of guardianship, and applying for supplemental security income and Medicaid.
Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwsc-ispzMjHNUOnUgXyTjl7Z2uxe8tsqb4
Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org
Virtual visit with Lea Ann Garfias, author of “Everything You Need to Know About Homeschooling,” 7 p.m. July 14
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more families are considering or reevaluating homeschooling. Join Garfias, herself a homeschool graduate and a homeschooling mom of six, as she provides information to succeed.
Register at:https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMvdeuspjsjGdD72WsJ9pZsgz-B8ZtwsH-a
Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org
Book Talks with Barbara at 1 p.m. July 15
This is a new book club that will meet monthly to share books.
Register in advance at https://forms.gle/2ohvSUfAcGWq95Sj6
Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org
Fairy Container Garden with Barbara at 10 a.m. July 17
Grab a small pot, potting soil, a small plant, some moss, and small decorative pieces.
Register in advance for this Zoom program at https://forms.gle/p59EzM5aQaVZYUfC8
Any question, email belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org
Virtual Authors Festival – A Killer Sense of Humor: Adding Mirth to Murder Mysteries! at 7 p.m. July 20
Join a panel of mystery authors from the “Chicks on the Case” blog for a hilarious killer author’s question and answer session.
Register in advance for this Zoom program at https://forms.gle/Rfc4b7DFLpthJ4Ls5
Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org
Virtual Fiber Arts Club from 10-11 a.m. July 9 and 23
Work on a current project (embroidery, cross-stitch, knitting, crocheting, weaving, etc.) and enjoy the company of others. This club will meet on most alternate Fridays during the summer.
Register in advance for this Zoom program at https://form.jotform.com/203075873192155
Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org
Outdoor Tai Chi at 10 a.m. July 10 and 24
Participants age 16 and up are invited to join teacher Vikram Sarath for safe and free Tai Chi sessions on the library’s lawn, 880 Hermann Road, North Brunswick.
Beginners are welcome.
Social distancing will be observed. Appropriate face coverings are required until class begins.
Sessions are weather permitting.
No registration is required.
Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org
Outdoor Mindfulness Meditation at 7 p.m. July 12, 19 and 26
Mindfulness is the practice of bringing one’s attention to the internal and external experiences occurring in the present moment, which can be developed through the practice of meditation. Taught by Dr. Siobhán Gibbons, a licensed psychologist in the State of New Jersey.
Sessions will be held on the library’s lawn facing Hermann Road.
Bring a lawn chair and mask.
Register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/210256432646149
Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org
Virtual Zumba with Colleen at 10 a.m. July 13 and 28, 45-minute class
Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcudO2grDgvHtI3Dn91XmZFUU0qaYyhzIwI
Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org
Disability Law: Estate Planning and Special Needs Trusts, 7 p.m. July 27
Join attorney Tina M. James for an informative overview of why families of children with disabilities need an estate plan, and how a child’s benefits could be jeopardized without one. James will also discuss topics such as special needs trusts and wills, durable powers of attorney, NJ Able Accounts, and non-probate assets such as life insurance policies and retirement accounts.
Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYudu2orT4jG9O6xt8sn5E1Rdzqzbcuy9fW
Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org
Watch & Roll: Movie/TV Discussion with Barbara at 7 p.m. July 29
Movie and TV addicts will meet monthly to talk about movies and television series.
Register in advance for this Zoom program at https://forms.gle/CMXaQEJhc4ynTcFc8
Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org