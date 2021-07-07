Build a fairy container garden, take a Zumba class through North Brunswick Library

The North Brunswick Public Library announced its July adult programs.

Animal Zentangle workshop with April Zay, 7 p.m. July 8

In this step-by-step workshop, participants will create interesting and easily recognizable animal silhouettes and then add patterns inside the silhouette. The only supplies needed are pencils, paper (ink pens optional), and imagination.

Register in advance for this Zoom program at https://forms.gle/5bvQZUji5JEKMYWy9

Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Disability Law: Successful Transition to Adulthood at 7 p.m. July 13

Families of children with disabilities are encouraged to join attorney Tina M. James for an informative overview about options for guardianship at age 18. James will discuss when guardianship is needed, the difference between plenary guardianship and limited guardianship, covering the court process of guardianship, and applying for supplemental security income and Medicaid.

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwsc-ispzMjHNUOnUgXyTjl7Z2uxe8tsqb4

Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Virtual visit with Lea Ann Garfias, author of “Everything You Need to Know About Homeschooling,” 7 p.m. July 14

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more families are considering or reevaluating homeschooling. Join Garfias, herself a homeschool graduate and a homeschooling mom of six, as she provides information to succeed.

Register at:https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMvdeuspjsjGdD72WsJ9pZsgz-B8ZtwsH-a

Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Book Talks with Barbara at 1 p.m. July 15

This is a new book club that will meet monthly to share books.

Register in advance at https://forms.gle/2ohvSUfAcGWq95Sj6

Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Fairy Container Garden with Barbara at 10 a.m. July 17

Grab a small pot, potting soil, a small plant, some moss, and small decorative pieces.

Register in advance for this Zoom program at https://forms.gle/p59EzM5aQaVZYUfC8

Any question, email belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Virtual Authors Festival – A Killer Sense of Humor: Adding Mirth to Murder Mysteries! at 7 p.m. July 20

Join a panel of mystery authors from the “Chicks on the Case” blog for a hilarious killer author’s question and answer session.

Register in advance for this Zoom program at https://forms.gle/Rfc4b7DFLpthJ4Ls5

Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Virtual Fiber Arts Club from 10-11 a.m. July 9 and 23

Work on a current project (embroidery, cross-stitch, knitting, crocheting, weaving, etc.) and enjoy the company of others. This club will meet on most alternate Fridays during the summer.

Register in advance for this Zoom program at https://form.jotform.com/203075873192155

Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Outdoor Tai Chi at 10 a.m. July 10 and 24

Participants age 16 and up are invited to join teacher Vikram Sarath for safe and free Tai Chi sessions on the library’s lawn, 880 Hermann Road, North Brunswick.

Beginners are welcome.

Social distancing will be observed. Appropriate face coverings are required until class begins.

Sessions are weather permitting.

No registration is required.

Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Outdoor Mindfulness Meditation at 7 p.m. July 12, 19 and 26

Mindfulness is the practice of bringing one’s attention to the internal and external experiences occurring in the present moment, which can be developed through the practice of meditation. Taught by Dr. Siobhán Gibbons, a licensed psychologist in the State of New Jersey.

Sessions will be held on the library’s lawn facing Hermann Road.

Bring a lawn chair and mask.

Register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/210256432646149

Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Virtual Zumba with Colleen at 10 a.m. July 13 and 28, 45-minute class

Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcudO2grDgvHtI3Dn91XmZFUU0qaYyhzIwI

Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Disability Law: Estate Planning and Special Needs Trusts, 7 p.m. July 27

Join attorney Tina M. James for an informative overview of why families of children with disabilities need an estate plan, and how a child’s benefits could be jeopardized without one. James will also discuss topics such as special needs trusts and wills, durable powers of attorney, NJ Able Accounts, and non-probate assets such as life insurance policies and retirement accounts.

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYudu2orT4jG9O6xt8sn5E1Rdzqzbcuy9fW

Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Watch & Roll: Movie/TV Discussion with Barbara at 7 p.m. July 29

Movie and TV addicts will meet monthly to talk about movies and television series.

Register in advance for this Zoom program at https://forms.gle/CMXaQEJhc4ynTcFc8

Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org