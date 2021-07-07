Decorate a container, add seedlings during library program July 10

Join the North Brunswick Public Library and the Mobile Family Success Center of Middlesex County for Second Hand Seedlings at 10 a.m. July 10 outside on the library’s lawn, 880 Hermann Road, North Brunswick.

Bring a recycled container (anything from takeout boxes and coffee cans to plastic bottles) to decorate and plant marigold seeds in.

Organizers will provide seeds, soil and art supplies.

There will be a prize raffle.

Social distancing and masks are required.

Email children’s librarian Miss Val at vwerner@northbrunswicklibrary.org to reserve a spot.

For a complete list of virtual and outdoor events, visit https://northbrunswicklibrary.org/