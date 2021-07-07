Physical therapy isn’t just for pain, it can keep you healthy for life

You know that physical activity is good for you. The benefits are well researched and the list is impressive.

Here’s just a sampling:

Releases endorphins to make you feel good and fight depression

Helps control weight

Prevents diseases like stroke, diabetes and some forms of cancer

Improves sleep

Helps you live longer

Recent studies even show that physical activity strengthens your immune system, with a protective effect against COVID, and that staying active through middle age protects your brain as you age.

Physical activity is a wonder drug. If it was a pill, you’d buy it and take it every day. But even though activity is free, less than 25% of Americans meet the CDC recommendations for activity.

We clearly need help.

Physical Therapists Are The Experts in Human Movement

To be active, you need to be able to move. Physical therapists do more than help you recover from surgeries or major injuries. They are the experts in human movement.

Sure, you could see a strength coach to lift weights, hire a personal trainer, go to a yoga class to work on your flexibility and balance, and see a chiropractor for adjustments. But that seems like a lot of people when a physical therapist can help you with all of these things and more.

Nobody knows more about human movement or looks at your health the same way a physical therapist does. Your physical therapist can help you with every aspect of movement including strength, range of motion, flexibility, endurance, balance and coordination.

As medical professionals they can help you with injuries or other issues. Your physical therapist can work with your doctor to help use activity to manage things like diabetes, cholesterol levels or blood pressure instead of prescriptions.

Your physical therapist is also trained to work with people of all ages, so you can develop a long-term relationship and they can continue to adjust and modify your routine as you age or your goals change.

Stay Healthy For Life

Staying active has a long list of benefits both now and in the future. But chances are you’re not moving enough to make the most of those benefits. Most people need help.

Physical therapists are the most qualified professional in existence to help keep you healthy now and in the future. So don’t think of your physical therapist as someone you see when you need help with pain or an injury. Think of them as your partner and coach working to help you stay healthy for life.

