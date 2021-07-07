Princeton police blotter

A North Road resident was reportedly cheated out of $2,200 after someone had him pay for remote computer repair services, paid for in various gift cards. The victim was also told to exchange $500 into Kenyan currency and to send it to the perpetrator in the incident, which was reported June 30.

An Ober Road resident reported that she had been contacted by a man who identified himself as a representative from Amazon, and who coerced her into allowing him to have remote access to her PNC bank account, according to police reports. The incident was reported June 29.

A man who was attending a gathering on John Street was punched in the face by another man who had allegedly demanded his money. The suspect also attempted to reach into the victim’s pants pocket in search of money in the incident, which was reported June 29.

Two Mac Minis, valued at $1,099 each, were reported stolen from a shipment that had been sent to a Nassau Street store on June 25.

A Grover Avenue resident told police that someone had fraudulently opened an account with AT&T in her name. The incident was reported June 18.

A Poe Road resident reported that someone had used their personal information to open two Chase Bank checking accounts. The suspect completed a cash redemption, using reward points that the victim had earned on the Chase Bank credit card, and deposited it into the account and then later withdrew $3,860.23, according to reports. The incident was reported June 25.

A Ewing Street resident told police that someone had gone to a Verizon store, showed an employee a fake driver’s license with the victim’s identifying information, and attempted to gain access to the victim’s account. The incident occurred June 24, according to the allegations.

A thief stole a wallet and used credit cards that were in the wallet in an attempt to make several purchases from Walgreen’s pharmacy, totaling $3,092.23, according to police. The theft was reported June 26.

Someone fished a check out of a mailbox on Nassau Street that was intended to be sent to Child Fund International, and changed the amount of the check from $92 to $5,000, according to police reports. The thief deposited the check, resulting in the loss of money. The incident was reported June 26.

A Stihl backpack bower and a Stihl chainsaw, valued at a combined $810, were reportedly stolen from a store in the Princeton Shopping Center between June 18 and 19.

A 37-year-old Kingston man was charged with criminal mischief after he was found asleep on top of a car parked on Spring Street, causing a large dent in the roof, in the June 26 incident, according to reports.

Someone has been living in the garage of a vacant house on Mansgrove Road in an apparent case of criminal trespass. The incident was reported June 17.

A Segway scooter, valued at $617, was stolen from a bicycle rack June 19 on Nassau Street.

Approximately $4,500 was stolen from a Nassau Street business during a burglary, which was reported June 20.

A Great Road resident was contacted by First Republic Bank to inform her that someone had created an account and tried to deposit a check for $7,796.29 written on her employer’s account. The incident was reported June 22.

A 35-year-old Princeton man was arrested on outstanding warrants from multiple towns after he was stopped for speeding on South Harrison Street June 23. He was released after posting bail.

An Audi Q5 sport utility vehicle belonging to a Constitution Drive resident was stolen from the victim’s driveway between June 22 and 23.