2021 Monmouth County Fair will offer musical entertainment every day

The 2021 Monmouth County Fair will include a full lineup of live musical performances. The fun kicks off with the Big House Band on July 21, performing from 8-8:45 p.m. and 9:30-10:15 p.m. The band will keep audience members dancing all night.

The Shore Thing takes the stage on July 22 from 8-8:45 p.m. and 9:15-10 p.m. Rocking since 1997, this band covers a wide variety of music on any given night, with a heavy dose of pop, according to a press release from the county.

Country music fans are sure to enjoy After the Reign on July 23 from 8:30-10:15 p.m. A high-energy six-piece group, this band has a large repertoire of its own material, including their song “Jersey Strong.”

July 24 brings Remember Jones and the Motor City Revue to the main stage from 8:30-10 p.m. Music lovers are sure to love this authentic tribute to the artists and songs that defined the Motown sound.

The last day of the fair, July 25, brings the bluegrass group Last Whippoorwill to the stage at noon and 2 p.m. Whether remembering old favorites or hearing these traditional songs for the first time, audiences of all ages are captivated by their sound.

The fair also features Yosi & The Superdads! This lively and humorous show rocks with kid-friendly songs that are sure to delight the whole family. Families will have two chances to see Yosi & The Superdads! when they perform from 4:15-5 p.m. on July 24 and July 25.

Other live entertainment acts at the fair will include Hell on Wheels BMX Stunt Show; Ready GO Dog Show; the Motorcycle Madness Thrill Show; Bwana Jim Wildlife Show; Hilby, The Skinny German Juggle Boy; Robinson’s Racing Pigs; Jeff Wilson Horsemanship; Tara Jones Pieceful Solutions Riding and Training, and more.

The fair will be open from 4-11 p.m. July 21-23; from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 24; and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 25. General admission to the fair is $8 per adult; children 17 and under are admitted free.

On July 25, individuals age 65 and older and active military personnel with a card will be admitted free.

Discounted pre-sale passes will be available through the Viply app starting July 15, according to the press release.

Follow the Monmouth County Park System on social media. Upcoming fair contests will be announced on the park system’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, offering an opportunity to win admission tickets and more.

For more information about the fair, visit www.MonmouthCountyFair.com or call 732-842-4000.

The Monmouth County Fair is organized and presented by the Monmouth County Park System in cooperation with the Monmouth County 4-H Association.