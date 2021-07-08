Chef representing St. Peter’s wins judge’s choice in county cooking contest

×

SPOTSWOOD – A local chef representing St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Spotswood won the judge’s choice award in a cooking contest.

Chefs prepared recipes on a budget during Middlesex County’s Dine Below The Line, which held its first virtual event on June 3.

Hosted by Sharon Gordon, guests included chairman of Feeding Middlesex County’s board, Kevin Hoagland; New Brunswick’s Keith Jones, II; and 1450 WCTC-AM’s radio anchor Racquel Williams.

Chef Cathy represented St. Peter’s in Spotswood; Chef Doug, Chef Glen and Chef Matthew represented Team Piscataway; Chef Jackie and Chef Carolina represented Team New Brunswick; and Chef Pearl represented Promise Culinary School.

Cathy Decker won the judge’s choice award for her chicken with rice and beans.

She is a parishioner and former warden at St. Peter’s.

“I inherited a deep passion for helping those with food insecurity from my mom, who runs (for years) the Wednesday night community suppers at the church,” Decker said. “I am very proud of St. Peter’s and the work that this community of faith – in Christ and one another – manages.

Chefs Jackie and Carolina from Team New Brunswick captured the people’s choice vote.

To view the video for Dine Below the Line, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wdd7UqJExrs

To download a copy of the recipe book, visit https://files.constantcontact.com/16992d83801/8fba099d-e7f8-4ccb-87e2-e2d637d4b89f.pdf