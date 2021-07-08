Hopewell police blotter

A 30-year-old Trenton woman was charged with burglary and theft for breaking into the Angel Paws store on Seminary Avenue in Hopewell Borough and allegedly stealing $150. The burglary and theft occurred June 22.

Someone fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits in the name of a West Shore Drive resident. The incident was reported June 11.

A 68-year-old Trenton woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking food items valued at less than $200 from the Pennington Quality Market on June 11.

A Lambertville-Hopewell Road resident told police that someone had filed an unemployment claim in their name. The incident was reported June 11.

A 37-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested on outstanding warrants after police were called to investigate a suspicious person on Titus Mill Road June 12.

Money and assorted items were stolen from a vehicle belonging to a Continental Lane resident while it was parked at the victim’s home overnight between June 12 and 13.

A 35-year-old Hulmeville, Pennsylvania, man was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (suspected heroin and cocaine) after police were sent to investigate a suspicious vehicle stopped in the roadway on Pennington Road, near Bull Run Road, on June 17.

A Pebble Creek Court resident reported that someone filed an unemployment claim in their name. The incident was reported June 22.

Two vending machines were damaged at the Hopewell Valley Baseball and Softball Association fields. A building on the property was entered and some items were stolen in the incident, which occurred June 23.