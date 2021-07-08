Howell Alliance will host mental health first aid training session in August

HOWELL – The Howell Alliance for substance use prevention and mental health awareness will host a Youth Mental Health First Aid certification training session at the Howell municipal building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14.

A virtual pre-training component must be completed prior to the in-person training session, according to a press release.

The training will give participants the tools they need to identify when youths may be struggling with mental health or substance use problems, and to connect youths with appropriate support and resources when necessary, which is particularly important as young people resume school and social activities after COVID-19, according to the press release.

Although one in five Americans has a mental illness, people of all ages are reluctant to seek help due to fear of stigmas or because they may not know where to turn for care, according to the press release from the Howell Alliance.

Unlike physical conditions, symptoms of mental health and substance use problems can be difficult to detect. For friends and family members, it can be hard to know when and how to step in. As a result, those in need of mental health services often do not get them until it is too late, according to the press release.

Mental health first aid training prepares participants to confidently interact with a person who is experiencing a mental health crisis. Mental health first-aiders learn a five-step action plan that guides them through the process of reaching out and offering appropriate support.

The Aug. 14 session will be the eighth mental health first aid training session to be sponsored or hosted by the Howell Alliance; to date, 82 community members and professionals have been certified through the training, according to the press release.

To register for the Aug. 14 training session in Howell, visit Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-mental-health-first-aid-certificate-training-tickets-158914877677

Participants will need to bring their own food and drinks for the day. For additional information, contact Howell Alliance Coordinator Christa Riddle at criddle@twp.howell.nj.us or call 732-938-4500, ext. 4012.