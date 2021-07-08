Lawrence man indicted on murder, weapons charges by grand jury

A 34-year-old Lawrence Township man has been indicted on murder and weapons offenses by a Mercer County grand jury in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Irvin Hayes was indicted on one count each of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and obstruction of the administration of law, the prosecutor’s office said.

He allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in her apartment in the City of Trenton on Aug. 25, 2020. The responding Trenton police officers found the woman on the couch in her living room, suffering from multiple cuts to her body, according to reports.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lawrence Township resident was identified as a suspect in his ex-girlfriend’s death, and he was arrested on Sept. 1, 2020. He was charged the next day in connection with the woman’s death, the prosecutor’s office said.

He is being held in the Mercer County Correction Center, pending trial.