Public can comment on policies and procedures of North Brunswick Police Department on July 12

A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) will examine all aspects of the North Brunswick Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services on July 12.

As part of this final on-site assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments to the assessment team. They may do so by telephone or email.

The public may call 732-951-7278 on July 12 from 10-11 a.m. Telephone comments are limited to 5 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the NJSACOP standards. Contact Lt. Ryan Uzunis at 732-247-0922, ext. 310 or at NBTPDaccreditation@northbrunswicknj.gov for information about the standards.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the North Brunswick Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation is requested to email the Accreditation Program Director at hdelgado@njsacop.org or NBTPDaccreditation@northbrunswicknj.gov

Or, write to the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton, NJ 08053.

The North Brunswick Police Department must comply with NJSACOP LEAP standards in order to achieve accredited status.

Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs.”

The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed.

Once the commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.