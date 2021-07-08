Spotswood will hold first borough-wide multicultural event on July 17

SPOTSWOOD–Councilwoman Marylin Israel and Spotswood’s Department of Recreation will co-host the borough’s first Multicultural Day from 3-7 p.m. July 17 at the Knights of Columbus building, located at 30 Crescent Ave.

“I have been dreaming about doing a multicultural event for five years. Unfortunately, circumstances made that impossible; in 2020 I was all set to have it [but] the pandemic happens, so in 2021 I was determined to make it happen. I am over the moon and excited that it’s finally happening,” Israel said.

“I have 14 residents from different countries registered to share their heritage between Spotswood and the Borough of Helmetta. … Words cannot express how thrilled I am. I will be speaking about my country’s history, traditions, cultures, etc., which is Haiti,” Israel said.

The event will have food, music, performances and presentations to educate attendees about different cultures, according to Israel.

Observing how the borough is becoming more of a melting pot, Israel said having this event will be a wonderful opportunity to learn about other people’s cultures. To her, cultural diversity means merging different cultures, introducing good aspects of someone’s culture to others, but also accepting the positives of a new culture.

“By learning about people of different cultural backgrounds we can increase our views, have better interpersonal dialogue, and communicate more on a personal level. Most of us enjoy one aspect of cultural diversity, which is food from different cultures,” Israel said. “Celebrating cultural diversity brings people together and will show the importance of acceptance and appreciation of others to encourage them to become culturally knowledgeable and aware.”

Israel said diversity is not only important for adults, but children should be learning about different cultures, too. She said parents should consider the value of teaching children to embrace their heritage, to accept and to respect cultural diversity – and to never take their culture for granted.

“Cultural diversity in our community provides strength. Let’s recognize the importance of celebrating the diverse cultures within our community,” Israel said. “I would like to achieve my community goals to promote diversity awareness and reunite the residents together. Diversity is beautiful. This is a very important and meaningful event.”

Israel said all involved in the preparation are very excited for the day.

“I am proud to finally able to organize it. I urged the residents to come out and have fun by tasting different food, listen to music, dance performances, presentation, history of the countries and much more,” Israel said. “As you know food and music are universal languages. I am planning to continue organizing this event every year, so in 2022 expect a bigger event as it will be outdoor in April. I am trying to implement new traditions in my wonderful friendly town.”

For more information, email Councilwoman Marylin Israel at misrael@spotswoodboro.com or call 732-484-2749.

Contact Vashti Harris at vharris@newspapermediagroup.com.