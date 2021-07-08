Tour parks in South Brunswick as part of Trails & Tails summer reading event

The South Brunswick Public Library and the South Brunswick Recreation Department are partnering to present Trails & Tails, a summer reading event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 10.

The program offers prizes for those children and adults who visit Reichler, Woodlot, Veterans and Beechwoods parks, plus the Bookmobile at the library, 110 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

Access this link for a PDF of the event booklet that participants will be using. The participant needs to have the booklet stamped at each stop, like a passport.

For more details about this event and the 2021 Summer Reading theme, visit this link

Librarians and recreation staff will be at each of the locations for questions.