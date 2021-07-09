Burlington County to begin resurfacing work on Bordentown-Georgetown Road

Burlington County will continue work in its State Funded Overlay Program next week by resurfacing a 4.7-mile section of Bordentown-Georgetown Road in Bordentown Township, Chesterfield and Mansfield.

Pavement milling and overlay work on the road, also known as County Route 545, is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 12, and is expected to take about three weeks to complete.

Traffic will be maintained through the work area between Route 206 in Bordentown Township to Georgetown Road in Mansfield, but motorists using the road will likely experience delays and are advised to seek alternative routes.

The work is being performed by American Asphalt Co., of West Collingswood, and is part of the county’s 2018 State Funded Overlay Program.

A total of 28.1 miles of roadway in 17 municipalities are expected to be resurfaced through shared State and County funding.