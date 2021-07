Hillsborough celebrates its 250th anniversary with Family Fun Day

1 / 10 PHOTOS COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP Hillsborough Township's 250th anniversary celebration was part of Family Fun Day at Auten Road Intermediate School on June 26.

2 / 10 PHOTOS COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP Hillsborough Township's 250th anniversary celebration was part of Family Fun Day at Auten Road Intermediate School on June 26.

3 / 10 PHOTOS COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP Hillsborough Township's 250th anniversary celebration was part of Family Fun Day at Auten Road Intermediate School on June 26.

4 / 10

5 / 10 PHOTOS COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP Hillsborough Township's 250th anniversary celebration was part of Family Fun Day at Auten Road Intermediate School on June 26.

6 / 10 PHOTOS COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP Hillsborough Township's 250th anniversary celebration was part of Family Fun Day at Auten Road Intermediate School on June 26.

7 / 10 PHOTOS COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP Hillsborough Township's 250th anniversary celebration was part of Family Fun Day at Auten Road Intermediate School on June 26.

8 / 10 PHOTOS COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP Hillsborough Township's 250th anniversary celebration was part of Family Fun Day at Auten Road Intermediate School on June 26.

9 / 10 PHOTOS COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP Hillsborough Township's 250th anniversary celebration was part of Family Fun Day at Auten Road Intermediate School on June 26.

10 / 10 Hillsborough Township's 250th anniversary celebration was part of Family Fun Day at Auten Road Intermediate School on June 26.PHOTOS COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP

❮

❯