Main Street in Woodbridge will be detoured

Main Street in Woodbridge will be closed and detoured beginning tonight, Friday, July 9, at 6 p.m., through Monday, July 12, at 6 a.m., weather permitting, for utility repairs and sanitary sewer installation.

Main Street will again be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. Monday, July 12, through 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, to allow for roadway restoration work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to follow the signed detour or plan an alternate route.

Woodbridge Police Department traffic officers and Department of Engineering inspectors will be on site through the duration of the project to coordinate traffic through the detour.

The following streets will be impacted: Main Street, Rahway Avenue, Berry Street, Eleanor Place and Amboy Avenue.

The Woodbridge Downtown Saturday Farmers Market will relocate to the Eleanor Place parking lot on July 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Eleanor Place parking lot is located on Eleanor Place across from the New Jersey Transit parking lot and behind JJ Bitting Brewing Co.